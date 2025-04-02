Lantronix Named to CRN 2025 Internet of Things 50 List

IRVINE, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling Edge AI Intelligence, today announced it has been recognized on the 2025 Internet of Things (IoT) 50 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. CRN’s annual IoT 50 list spotlights vendors leading IoT innovation that are driving channel success. Honorees are selected by a panel of CRN editors with input from members of the channel partner community.

“We are very honored to be on CRN’s IoT 50 List that spotlights companies that are notable for their dedication to cutting-edge solutions that empower the channel to create and deliver groundbreaking IoT solutions,” said Saleel Awsare, president & CEO of Lantronix Inc. “This award is especially valued by our team as we are devoted to helping our channel partners deliver powerful Edge intelligent solutions for our mutual customers.”

Recognition on the list is based on the quality of the vendors' IoT portfolios and consistency in delivering new opportunities for partners. Each company on the CRN IoT 50 has taken steps toward empowering its channel partners to deliver cutting-edge IoT solutions and drive growth. The CRN IoT 50 list includes five IoT categories: Hardware, Security, Software, Industrial and Networking and Connectivity. Lantronix was recognized in the Hardware category.

“IoT solutions deliver critical data for better decision-making and are powerful growth drivers for the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “We’re pleased to spotlight these vendors for their dedication to empowering partners with IoT innovation that helps them better serve their clients and advance the entire IT channel.”

The 2025 CRN IoT 50 list is featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/IoT50.

