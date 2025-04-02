The NHL and Rogers Announce Monumental 12-Year National Media Rights Deal

Renews highly coveted and valuable hockey rights long term

Will deliver more national games and fewer blackouts to hockey fans

Rogers is proud to remain the home of NHL hockey

TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a 12-year agreement for the national media rights to NHL games on all platforms in Canada through the 2037-38 season. The $11 billion CDN agreement starts in 2026-27 following the conclusion of the current landmark 12-year deal, extending the strategic partnership to over two decades.

“The NHL has been a terrific partner for over a decade, and we’re proud to continue our partnership and bring more great fan experiences and best-in-class broadcasts to Canadians,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “Hockey is Canada’s game and we’re proud to be the home of hockey. Sports are core to our company, and these rights are the most valuable sports rights in Canada.”

“For more than a decade, Rogers has done an incredible job of conveying what NHL hockey, our players and our teams mean to hockey fans and their communities from coast to coast to coast,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “We’re thrilled to continue our landmark partnership for an additional 12 years. The NHL and Rogers have a shared commitment to best serving Canadian fans and the unmatched passion that they have for our game, and we are particularly excited that through this agreement, we’ll bring more live games to more fans across Canada.”

Under the new agreement, fans will have access to more live national games than ever before and fewer regional blackouts. Other highlights include:

National rights across all platforms, including TV, digital, and streaming, for all national regular season games, in all languages.

National rights to all playoff games, the Stanley Cup Final and all special events, and tentpole events, in all languages.

Out-of-market rights for all regional games.

The exclusive category sponsor for the NHL and all NHL tentpole events held in Canada.

The agreement allows for the possibility of strategic sub-licensing for a subset of these rights, including national French-language and a single-night exclusive national package.

“Hockey is part of the fabric of Canadian culture and our long-term relationship with the NHL helped make Sportsnet Canada’s #1 sports media brand,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media. “Canadians overwhelmingly choose Sportsnet, and we are investing in this partnership, so fans have access to more games, more content and more choice from their favourite teams across the league.”

This agreement is expected to be accretive to Rogers shareholders and continue to drive profitability for Rogers Sports & Media from the outset. The financial terms are comprised of escalating annual payments that will total $11 billion paid to the NHL over the 12-year term.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward‐looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Rogers cautions that forward‐looking information is inherently subject to change and uncertainty and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. A comprehensive discussion of risks associated with forward-looking information can be found in Rogers’ public reports and filings, including the risks outlined in the section entitled “Risks and Uncertainties Affecting our Business” in its management’s discussion and analysis of its audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2024, which are available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and are also available at www.sec.gov. Rogers is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com .

About the NHL

Visit nhl.com/info/about-the-nhl

For more information:

Rogers

media@rci.rogers.com , 1-844-226-1338

NHL

Jon Weinstein, joweinstein@nhl.com, 929-614-2045

Jennifer Neziol, jneziol@nhl.com, 212-789-2042