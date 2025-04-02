Gabelli Funds to Host 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium Thursday, April 3, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the Harvard Club in New York City. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

Agenda:



7:45 AM Opening Remarks Tony Bancroft – Gabelli Funds

Hanna Howard – Gabelli Funds 8:00 Toppoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TOPP) John Feliciano – CFO 8:30 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Brian DelGhiaccio – CFO

Aaron Evans – IR 9:00 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Bill Drew – CFO 9:30 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Joe Box – IR 10:00 Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. (TSX: SES.TO) Allen Gransch – CEO

Corey Higham – COO 10:30 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) John Casella – CEO

Jason Mead – IR 11:00 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) Peter Johansson – CFO 11:30 Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) Larry Hilsheimer – CFO

Dan Tetelman – IR 12:00 PM Lunch Break 12:15 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM)* Ed Egl – IR 12:45 Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADUR) Ofer Vicus – CEO 1:15 Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ: PESI) Mark Duff – CEO 1:45 Dotz Nano (XASX: DTZ-CXA)* Sharon Malka – CEO 2:15 Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) Daniel Solomita – CEO 2:45 374Water Inc. (OTCM: SCWO) Chris Gannon – CEO

Russell Kline – CFO 3:15 BioLargo Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO) Cynthia Phillips – Senior Advisor 3:45 AE Carbon Capital (Private) Victor Yeow – Advisory Chairman

*Indicates virtual presentation

The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, April 3, 2025

