Gabelli Funds to Host 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium Thursday, April 3, 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 11th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the Harvard Club in New York City. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.

Agenda:

7:45 AMOpening RemarksTony Bancroft – Gabelli Funds
Hanna Howard – Gabelli Funds
   
8:00Toppoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TOPP)John Feliciano – CFO
   
8:30Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG)Brian DelGhiaccio – CFO
Aaron Evans – IR
   
9:00Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK)Bill Drew – CFO
   
9:30Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN)Joe Box – IR
   
10:00Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. (TSX: SES.TO)Allen Gransch – CEO
Corey Higham – COO
   
10:30Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST)John Casella – CEO
Jason Mead – IR
   
11:00CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO)Peter Johansson – CFO
   
11:30Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF)Larry Hilsheimer – CFO
Dan Tetelman – IR
   
12:00 PMLunch Break 
   
12:15Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM)*Ed Egl – IR
   
12:45Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADUR)Ofer Vicus – CEO
   
1:15Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ: PESI)Mark Duff – CEO
   
1:45Dotz Nano (XASX: DTZ-CXA)*Sharon Malka – CEO
   
2:15Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP)Daniel Solomita – CEO
   
2:45374Water Inc. (OTCM: SCWO)Chris Gannon – CEO
Russell Kline – CFO
   
3:15BioLargo Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO)Cynthia Phillips – Senior Advisor
   
3:45AE Carbon Capital (Private)Victor Yeow – Advisory Chairman
   

*Indicates virtual presentation

The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Registration link: CLICK HERE

 

