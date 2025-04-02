Uni-Fuels Establishes UAE Subsidiary and New Office in Dubai

SINGAPORE, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: UFG), (“Uni-Fuels” or the “Company”), a global provider of marine fuel solutions headquartered in Singapore, today announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates and the opening of a new office in Dubai.

The subsidiary, Uni-Fuels Middle East FZCO, also known as Uni-Fuels Dubai, is intended to expand the Company’s ability to provide tailored marine fuel solutions, customer support and serve the growing needs of the maritime industry in the Middle East and beyond.

“Dubai’s dynamic business environment and strategic location as one of the world’s busiest shipping hubs make it an ideal base for Uni-Fuels to deepen its regional partnerships and optimize fuel supply chains for clients,” said Uni-Fuels Senior Vice President, Commercial, Alan Tan. The new office in Dubai will serve as Uni-Fuels’ regional hub for real-time market insights and efficient fuel procurement, ensuring seamless operations for shipowners and operators worldwide.

“The launch of our Dubai office is a significant step in our global growth strategy,” added Mr. Tan. “As a growing player in the bunker industry, we are dedicated to expanding our footprint in high-impact regions, and Dubai provides the perfect platform to enhance our service offerings and increase our engagement with business partners.”

The new location will provide direct access to fuel procurement expertise, competitive pricing, and innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the maritime sector. “Clients at our Dubai office can expect enhanced support, optimized operations, and an expanded and more resilient supply network across critical shipping routes,” said the SVP.

“With this expansion, Uni-Fuels continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted partner in the provision of marine fuel solutions, ensuring reliability, efficiency, and excellence in marine fuel supply across the globe.”

About Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited

Uni-Fuels is a fast-growing global provider of marine fuel solutions, helping shipping companies optimize fuel procurement across all markets and time zones. Founded in 2021, Uni-Fuels has evolved from modest beginnings into a dynamic, forward-thinking company. Backed by a passionate team and a growing presence across multiple locations, it has forged trusted partnerships with customers, supporting them in achieving their operational objectives with confidence, from shore to shore.

For more information, visit www.uni-fuels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Uni-Fuels’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the final prospectus dated January 13, 2025 in relation to the initial public offering of the Company filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

