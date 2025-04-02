Xeriant Appoints Acclaimed Nanomaterials Innovator Mark Sternberg to Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or "the Company"), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Sternberg to its Board of Directors. Mr. Sternberg brings an unparalleled track record of leadership in the field of nanotechnology and nanomaterial applications, including product development, manufacturing, licensing, marketing and sales. Among his many accomplishments was the successful positioning and sale of his company, Moyco Precision Abrasives, to Saint-Gobain, a $50B global leader in advanced materials for the industrial and construction markets. His experience, expertise and relationships will be instrumental as Xeriant focuses on the commercialization of its revolutionary construction panel, NEXBOARD™.





Sternberg’s career spans over three decades, with experience in business development, intellectual property, and nanotechnology-driven innovation. He has held senior executive roles at both public and private companies, served as CFO for a biotechnology firm pioneering fluorescent nanodiamond applications in medical diagnostics, and holds multiple patents in nanomaterials and coatings. As President and CEO of Moyco Precision Abrasives, he oversaw the development of nanomaterial and submicron abrasive formulations, coatings, quality control and research and development, and effectuated the company’s sale to Saint-Gobain. Following the acquisition, he became National Sales Manager and Product Manager for Saint-Gobain Abrasives, a division with $2B in sales.

“I’m excited to join the Xeriant Board at such a pivotal moment,” said Mr. Sternberg. “Xeriant’s NEXBOARD platform aligns perfectly with global demand for sustainable, high-performance building materials. With the right execution, we have an incredible opportunity to lead a new era in green construction—one defined by innovation, sustainability, and real-world impact.”

Mr. Sternberg’s extensive background in nanomaterial product development and commercialization will complement the work of world-renowned physicist and materials scientist Dr. Victor Castaño, who was recently appointed as a scientific advisor at Xeriant and will play a central role in the certification and technical rollout of NEXBOARD. Dr. Castaño, a professor at UNAM and visiting scholar at Purdue, is one of Latin America’s most cited researchers, with over 850 peer-reviewed publications and 30+ patents focused on nanotechnology applications for construction, aerospace, and environmental protection.

Coinciding with these new additions, Ted DeFeudis has stepped down from the Board of Directors. “My role was to help set the foundation—and now that foundation is rock solid,” said Mr. DeFeudis. “With Mark and Victor leading the charge, the runway ahead is massive. NEXBOARD isn’t just a product—it’s a breakthrough. Xeriant is sitting on one of the biggest opportunities I’ve seen in a long time.”

“Ted has been a tremendous asset to Xeriant’s Board of Directors. We are grateful for his many years of thoughtful guidance, enthusiasm and service,” commented Xeriant CEO, Keith Duffy. “With Mark bringing real-world commercial firepower and Victor leading on breakthrough materials science, we’re geared up to deliver global impact at scale, setting a new standard for what building materials should be in the 21st century. NEXBOARD leverages technologies that deliver sustainability, safety and durability, and is set to disrupt the construction industry from the ground up.”

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com

Xeriant.com

