Workhorse Group Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Continued Listing Requirements

CINCINNATI, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced the receipt of a formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, as required by Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

As previously disclosed, the Company received notice from Nasdaq on October 2, 2024 indicating that the closing bid price for Workhorse’s common stock had fallen below the minimum bid price for continued listing for 30 consecutive trading days and was no longer in compliance with the minimum bid requirement. To regain compliance, the Company was required to have a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for ten consecutive trading days; Nasdaq confirmed yesterday that the Company is now in compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

As previously announced, the Company effected a 1-for-12.5 reverse stock split of its common stock on March 17, 2025, intended to increase the market price of Workhorse’s common stock, after which the common stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company’s best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications. For more information, visit www.workhorse.com.

