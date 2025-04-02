Itron and Norgesnett Collaborate on First Grid Edge Computing Deployment in Nordics

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is working together with Norwegian energy utility, Norgesnett, on the first-ever edge computing deployment in the Nordics with Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio, which includes distributed intelligence (DI)-enabled smart meters.

As part of Norgesnett’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) grid modernization roadmap, the utility will leverage DI to gain greater distribution system visibility and control at the grid edge, from the consumer to the substation. By enabling edge computing, DI lays the foundation for efficient adoption and flexibility of distributed energy resources, enhances grid network awareness, improves decision-making and streamlines real-time grid operations.

Norway has almost an entirely renewables-based electricity system, and almost 96% of new cars registered in Norway in January 2025 were electric. Recognized as Norway’s most efficient power grid company, Norgesnett is an innovator in the Nordic region, proactively minimizing energy loss, delivering safe and reliable electricity to its customers and balancing the grid to prevent power outages. The rapidly evolving challenges of the Norwegian power grid, includes demand growth, and bold sustainability goals, make grid edge DI an ideal solution to help Norgesnett address current grid challenges while increasing operational agility and flexibility.

Norgesnett will deploy 10,000 Itron DI-enabled smart endpoints in the first phase of this project beginning in the first half of 2026. Norgesnett will also have access to the Itron ecosystem, which includes a diverse set of DI applications. Itron’s DI-enabled solution lays the foundation for grid modernization, allowing the utility to access a range of applications that address the complexities and challenges from increased distributed energy resources which include rooftop solar power and electric vehicle adoption.

With flexible two-way communication, Norgesnett can update each endpoint and install applications remotely. This remote access also enables Norgesnett to shut off power due to safety concerns, move-in/move-out or nonpayment, or reduce power usage during peak demand periods. Additionally, the endpoints provide real-time energy usage data to both the end-user and the utility, benefiting customers by empowering them with insights into their electricity consumption and enabling increased energy efficiency.

The Norgesnett AMI project aligns with the Nordic Innovation, an organization under the Nordic Council of Ministers, and its vision that the Nordic region will become the most sustainable and integrated regions in the world by 2030. The DI-enabled solution is equipped to address additional smart utility and city use cases as they evolve. With real-time data insight into electricity consumption, Norgesnett can analyze data from each endpoint to understand how renewable energy resources affect energy load. As distributed energy resources continue to rise, this data is a key element in preventing outages and preventing transformer overload. This data enables consumers to reduce their energy usage, contributing to a more sustainable region.

“Recognized as the country’s most efficient grid company, we are committed to deploying solutions that increase efficiency not only for the utility company, but also for our customers. As we modernize our grid with the first DI deployment in the Nordics, we are advancing this mission. Together with Itron, we will deliver electricity in a reliable and safe manner. In addition, Itron’s solution provides advanced analytics on electricity usage, taking our service one step further,” said Vidar Kristoffersen, CEO at Norgesnett.

“The energy grid is an ever-changing landscape that needs to be flexible and adaptable to challenges and opportunities ahead. With Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio, Norgesnett is taking an important step in creating a modernized and reliable power grid. This next generation of AMI will provide a range of benefits from improved operational efficiency, enhanced customer engagement, outage detection and overall better grid management,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron.

