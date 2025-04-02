Traliant Expands Workplace Harassment Prevention Training with Industry-Specific and Global Offerings

NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, has introduced industry-specific and global versions of its Preventing Workplace Harassment: 2025 Edition training. Designed to create safer work environments, this expansion reinforces Traliant’s commitment to providing customizable, interactive training that meets the unique needs of today’s high-growth industries.

Workplace harassment, including sexual harassment, affects every sector, but each industry’s unique environment can shape how employees experience and respond to misconduct. A recent Traliant survey of workplace employees found that 48% of respondents had witnessed harassing behavior in the past five years.

To address these unique challenges, Traliant’s Preventing Workplace Harassment: 2025 Edition training now includes industry-specific training for seven key sectors: construction, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, office, restaurant and retail. These enhancements provide relatable, real-world scenarios tailored to employees’ daily work environments, deepening engagement and knowledge retention.

The course meets training requirements in all 50 states and aligns with the January 20 and 21, 2025 executive orders relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and the Administration’s policy on sex and gender.

Additionally, new country-specific versions align with regional laws and regulations in Australia, Canada, India and the UK, alongside a global version covering relevant laws across 40 countries. These international courses feature localized actors and scenarios, creating a more immersive and relatable learning experience tailored to diverse workplace environments.

“Across industries and geographies, every employee plays a vital role in creating a workplace free from harassment,” said Mike Dahir, CEO of Traliant. “Workplace training that is tailored to the unique scenarios they see daily equips employees with the knowledge, skills and confidence to effectively intervene and support those in need, fostering a safer environment for both them and their colleagues.”

As part of its commitment to workplace safety, Traliant also introduced an updated Bystander Intervention course designed to help build a speak-up culture and equip employees with practical intervention skills. Featuring real-world, unscripted interviews, the course ensures learning is relatable, engaging and impactful.

With these enhancements, organizations worldwide can provide legally compliant, relevant training that fosters workplaces where employees feel safe, respected and empowered to take action.

To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.

Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.

Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

