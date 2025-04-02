Clemson University Partners with eleven-x to Launch the Biggest College Campus Smart Parking Initiative in North America

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x®, a global leader in smart parking and curbside management solutions, announced today that Clemson University in South Carolina will be utilizing the company’s award-winning eXactpark™ smart parking and curbside management platform to improve the parking experience for its 29,000 students and faculty via real-time guidance and wayfinding to available parking stalls. Over 10,000 wireless sensors will be installed in single space parking spaces across the 17,000-acre campus, making this initiative the largest university smart parking program in North America.

Clemson’s goal is to provide a positive campus environment for students, staff and visitors. A core component of this objective is to better the parking experience by making it quicker and easier to find a space. Since eXactpark’s centralized platform is capturing accurate, consistent usage data for each parking spot, real-time wayfinding and guidance are key features of the solution. Last month, eleven-x’s partner, Parking Guidance Systems, began installing wireless sensors in individual parking spots across campus to acquire 24/7/365 usage data. Additionally, more than forty digital signs will be set up across key corridors to guide drivers to open spots. The university is also leveraging eleven-x’s real-time parking navigation app, eXactav™, to efficiently direct drivers to available parking. Clemson will integrate eXactpark with the university’s TigersCommute app in order to share the live parking insights.

“We are excited and proud to help Clemson University realize its vision of creating the best parking experience for its community through accurate, true occupancy data,” said Dan Mathers, CEO, eleven-x, “Furthermore, this ambitious installation will demonstrate to other institutions how smart parking technology can positively transform parking operations.”

The comprehensive eXactpark solution provides Clemson with a holistic, data-driven understanding of their parking assets and how they are being used. Accurate data aggregation allows for improved policies and smarter future planning. Furthermore, the university can leverage actionable analytics to streamline operations by optimizing resources and improving parking management.

In addition to the Clemson initiative, eleven-x’s eXactpark solution is the platform of choice for one of the largest municipal smart parking installations in North America with Arlington County, VA. Last year, Arlington County’s Performance Parking Project received a Smart 20 Award from Smart Cities Connect. For information about eleven-x and its eXactpark Smart Parking Solution visit www.eleven-x.com.

eleven-x is an industry leading IoT and Smart City technology company focused on improving the parking experience for all with its award-winning, smart parking technology solution, eXactpark™. A comprehensive software platform, eXactpark enables drivers to find available parking quickly and easily in real-time while delivering accurate and reliable 24/7/365 data to support numerous use cases including curbside management, demand-based pricing and improved compliance while helping optimize parking resources. Powered by the patented SPS-X wireless space occupancy sensor, eXactpark reduces traffic, improves safety and lowers GHG emissions. The solution is being utilized by cities and institutions across North America to successfully address mobility challenges. Customers rely on the company’s world-renowned expertise for an easy-to-use, fully scalable smart solution to deliver better services.

