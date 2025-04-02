FAT Brands Adds Bitcoin to the Menu as Form of Payment for Franchisees

Global Restaurant Franchising Company Accepts Cryptocurrency for Franchisee Royalty Payments

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 13 other restaurant concepts, announced it is officially accepting Bitcoin for franchisee royalty payments. With over 2,300 locations worldwide, the Company is the first restaurant franchise to accept royalty payments in cryptocurrency. The move underscores FAT Brands’ commitment to financial and technological innovation.

“Over the years, Bitcoin has transformed into a mainstream asset and, as a Company, we see great value in expanding our forms of payments for our franchisees, especially for our international partners, who make up over 20 percent of our portfolio,” said Thayer Wiederhorn, COO of FAT Brands. “We look forward to utilizing Bitcoin as an efficient tool for streamlining and simplifying the payment process and are excited to be at the forefront of this evolution in embracing Bitcoin as it continues to grow in popularity.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .