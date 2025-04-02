Callan JMB Announces Participation in LD Micro Invitational Conference on April 9-10th in New York City

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that its management team will participate in the LD Micro Invitational taking place in New York City on April 9-10, 2025.

LD Micro Invitational

Dates: April 9-10, 2025

Location: Westin Grand Central, New York City

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, April 10th at 3:30 p.m. ET in Track 3

Webcast: https://ldinv15.sequireevents.com/



Callan JMB’s management team will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your LD Micro representative, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at CallanJMB@kcsa.com .

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.