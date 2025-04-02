Virtualware USA and HTC VIVE partner with University of Central Florida for simulation and training in digital engineering initiative

April 2, 2025, Orlando, FL / Basauri, Spain.- Virtualware and HTC VIVE have announced a strategic collaboration with the University of Central Florida (UCF)’s Institute for Simulation and Training (IST) to install a new state-of-the-art immersive laboratory that will enable researchers, government agencies, and industrial companies to collaborate using XR technologies.

The new initiative, the Digital Engineering & Experiential Prototyping space or DEEPspace, will materialize as a large physical room combined with Virtualware’s VIROO enterprise XR platform and HTC VIVE’s mixed reality hardware and streaming technologies.

The installation of the DEEPspace Lab is scheduled for April, with the immersive space expected to be fully operational by the end of the month.

This initiative will offer real-time collaboration capabilities that support a wide range of devices, empowering users to participate from desktop computers, immersive rooms, or XR headsets. It will create a physical space where users can collaborate, simulate, and train using mixed and virtual reality technologies.

Dr. David Metcalf, Director of the METL labs, “Products, facilities and services are often designed using digital engineering technologies. DEEPspace will enable collaboration between individuals and teams in real time using the latest immersive technologies. The benefits of this approach are a significant reduction in time and costs to engineer, prototype and test new designs and get group input and feedback together from anywhere in the world in 3D”

John Cunningham, President of Virtualware USA – ”Imagine if you are designing a new power plant or rocket launch system. How do you simulate and test the performance of the entire system without building a physical replica? The answer is to develop digital twins of those systems. The DEEPspace platform powered by VIROO and HTC VIVE, hosted by UCF, will enable individuals and teams to do so, collaborating remotely from their offices or homes. Additionally, the immersive lab at UCF will provide the ability for groups to collaborate using multi-user XR.”

This technology enables virtual walkthroughs of complex projects, such as the design of a nuclear power plant. The design team, utility provider, and contractor will be able to collaborate in real time, reviewing the latest version of the project and making design change recommendations on the go, without the need to be physically present in the same location.

Dan O’Brien, President Americas at HTC VIVE said, “XR technology provides capabilities to accelerate systems design and development. We are proud to partner with UCF and Virtualware to power the DEEPspace platform with our leading-edge wearable computers and streaming technologies that are designed for the enterprise”.

About UCF IST

At the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Simulation & Training, researchers develop technologies to lead innovation in Modeling, Simulation, and Training tools, processes, knowledge, and systems to solve the world’s toughest challenges and positively impact society. With four decades of experience and leading-edge concepts, IST is creating tomorrow’s opportunities now. IST is a partner and collaborator, uniting with other forward-thinking organizations ready to take on the world’s toughest challenges. Its focus on simulation touches virtually every industry sector, and this connection provides boundless opportunities.

About Virtualware

With more than two decades of expertise in building enterprise solutions globally, Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR) is a world leader in 3D-driven enterprise software. The company delivers a professional and practical approach to real-time 3D by providing companies and institutions with the tools and support they need to grow, strengthen, and accelerate their adoption of advanced visualization and simulation technologies, including XR, digital twin and virtual commissioning.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier Extended Reality (XR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life XR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium XR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. HTC's business also includes the spatial collaboration platforms VIVERSE and VIVERSE for Business, HTC smartphones, the VIVE Mars CamTrack virtual production system, and our G REIGNS 5G connectivity solutions.

