Manuka Honey Market Valuation is Reaching New High and is Set to Attain valuation of USD 816.55 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global manuka honey market was valued at US$ 542.26 in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 816.55 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The global demand for manuka honey continues to surge, driven by its unique health benefits, premium positioning, and growing consumer preference for natural, functional foods. Today, a growing health consciousness trend, amplified post-COVID-19, has positioned Manuka honey as a sought-after natural remedy. Its high methylglyoxal (MGO) content, responsible for its antibacterial properties, has made it a staple in households and healthcare settings. In 2025, consumers are increasingly aware of its benefits for wound healing, immune support, digestive health, and skincare, with demand spiking in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For instance, a 2024 consumer survey in the U.S. indicated that 68% of respondents purchased Manuka honey for its perceived medicinal value, up from 55% in 2022.

Beyond standalone consumption, Manuka honey market is witnessing increased incorporated into functional foods, beverages, and supplements. In 2025, brands like Comvita and Nature Nate’s have launched Manuka-infused energy bars, teas, and skincare products, expanding its market reach. This trend has driven a 25% uptick in demand from the food and beverage sector, particularly in Europe, where clean-label products dominate.

Asia-Pacific, particularly China, Japan, and India, has emerged as a high-growth region for Manuka honey in 2025. China’s demand has soared due to its growing middle class and cultural affinity for natural remedies, with imports of New Zealand Manuka honey reaching a record high in 2024, a 15% increase from 2023. Japan’s aging population favors Manuka honey for its anti-inflammatory properties, while India’s wellness-focused youth are integrating it into diets and skincare routines, boosting consumption by 20% annually.

UMF 15+ Set to Grow at Fastest Rate

UMF 15+ Manuka honey has emerged as the fastest-growing segment within the global Manuka honey market, primarily driven by consumer trends favoring premium, scientifically validated wellness products. Notably, the UMF 15+ segment recorded an impressive CAGR of nearly 11.2% in 2024 alone, significantly outpacing lower UMF variants like UMF 5+ and UMF 10+. This accelerated growth can be attributed to rising consumer awareness of the correlation between higher UMF ratings and enhanced antibacterial and therapeutic efficacy. A 2024 consumer survey by Nielsen indicated that 63% of premium honey buyers specifically cited UMF certification and antibacterial potency as primary purchase motivators, underscoring the precise market positioning that UMF 15+ occupies.

Moreover, UMF 15+ honey's rapid expansion in the manuka honey market is driven by strong demand in high-growth regional markets, particularly the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. For instance, in China, premium Manuka honey imports surged by approximately 18% year-on-year in 2023, with UMF 15+ honey accounting for nearly 45% of the premium segment's total sales. Similarly, in Europe, especially Germany and the UK, sales of higher-grade Manuka honey rose by approximately 14% in 2024, driven by health-conscious consumers increasingly utilizing UMF 15+ honey for medicinal purposes such as digestive health improvement, immune boosting, and wound care. Furthermore, a recent market report highlighted that UMF 15+ honey commands an average price premium of 30-40% over lower-grade Manuka honeys, reflecting consumers' willingness to pay more for authenticated, high-potency products. These targeted consumer preferences, combined with strategic marketing campaigns emphasizing scientific validation and health efficacy, continue to position UMF 15+ as the leading growth driver within the premium honey category.

Online Sales of Manuka Honey is Strengthening

The online distribution channel has rapidly surged as a dominant force for Manuka honey market sales globally, driven by shifting consumer behaviors, robust digital marketing strategies, and enhanced logistics. According to a 2025 consumer insights report by Astute Analytica, approximately 64% of global Manuka honey consumers now prefer purchasing online due to convenience, wider product variety, and transparent access to product certifications such as UMF ratings. This trend is particularly pronounced among health-conscious millennial and Gen Z consumers, with 78% of these younger demographics citing detailed product information and verified customer reviews as key motivators for choosing online platforms over traditional retail. Additionally, direct-to-consumer (D2C) Manuka honey brands experienced a notable 22% rise in online sales in 2024, highlighting consumers' growing trust in buying premium, health-focused products directly from brand-operated digital storefronts.

Strategically, digital marketing initiatives emphasizing product authenticity, origin transparency, and health benefits further amplify online channel growth in the Manuka Honey. A 2024 Google Consumer Behavior Report indicated a 35% year-over-year increase in global searches for "authenticated UMF Manuka honey online," demonstrating digital consumer engagement driven in the manuka honey market by targeted SEO and influencer campaigns. Moreover, marketplaces such as Amazon and Alibaba have significantly accelerated Manuka honey’s global online penetration, with Alibaba reporting a 28% year-on-year increase in premium Manuka honey transactions during the 2024 Singles' Day sales event alone. Enhanced logistics infrastructure, including improved cold-chain management and traceability technologies, has also facilitated seamless international delivery, with cross-border online Manuka honey shipments rising by approximately 19.5% globally in 2024. These targeted digital strategies, combined with consumer demand for verified premium health products, position online channels as the critical distribution frontier driving Manuka honey’s global market expansion.

Skincare and Cosmetics Surge is Reshaping the Regional Demand and Consumption Dynamics of the Manuka Honey Market

North America: The U.S. and Canada lead consumption, driven by health-conscious millennials and baby boomers. In 2025, 60% of Manuka honey is consumed as a dietary supplement (e.g., spoonfuls for immunity), while 25% is used in food and beverage products like snack bars and teas in the United States. Skincare applications account for 15%, with brands like Burt’s Bees incorporating Manuka into premium lines. Per capita consumption averages 0.05 kg annually, with urban centers like Los Angeles and Toronto showing higher uptake.

Europe: Europe’s consumption in the manuka honey is dominated by the UK, Germany, and France, where Manuka honey is prized for its medicinal properties. In 2025, 50% of volume is used in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals (e.g., throat lozenges), 30% in food and beverages, and 20% in cosmetics. The region imports 1,050 metric tons annually, with a preference for UMF 10+ and higher grades. Per capita consumption is 0.03 kg, with growth fueled by rising disposable incomes and organic product trends.

Asia-Pacific: This region exhibits the largest Manuka honey market market share and is witnessing the fastest consumption growth. Wherein, New Zealand is the major exporter and China consuming 400 metric tons in 2024, followed by Japan and India. In China, 70% of Manuka honey is consumed as a luxury health tonic, often gifted during festivals. Japan favors it for elderly care (40% of use), while India’s younger demographic integrates it into smoothies and skincare (50% combined). Per capita consumption ranges from 0.01 kg (India) to 0.04 kg (Japan), with e-commerce driving accessibility.

Rest of the World: Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa account for smaller shares, with total consumption at 350 metric tons. Brazil and South Africa lead, using Manuka honey in gourmet foods and traditional medicine. Per capita consumption is minimal (0.005 kg), constrained by cost and availability.

New Zealand is the Powerhouse of Manuka Honey Market

New Zealand has long dominated global Manuka honey production due to its distinctive geographical and regulatory advantages. The country’s approximately 11,795 tons of annual honey exports represent nearly half of its total production, translating to over $333 million in export value, with Manuka honey comprising the majority. Notably, New Zealand’s average export price stands at $22.61 per kilogram, substantially higher than the typical global average of $3.33, underscoring the premium nature of its product. A robust market share of 10% by value in global honey exports illustrates how the nation, despite ranking only 17th in export volume, secures the second-highest export value globally. This premium status is also reflected in the $53.13 per kilogram that monofloral Manuka honey commanded in 2020–2021. Primary export destinations include the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia, demonstrating New Zealand’s broad international reach and the strong demand for its high-quality honey.

In 2024, the country honey market reached an estimated $446.7 million, supported by a 53% increase in registered hives over the preceding five-year period. A noteworthy 100% mandatory testing regime ensures that exported Manuka honey meets stringent standards such as MGO, DHA, and leptosperin content, verified by an extensive network of MPI-recognized laboratories. In addition, robust traceability through HACCP principles supports consumer confidence, with 64% of global customers specifically preferring verified New Zealand–sourced products. New Zealand’s supply chain infrastructure features multiple extraction and processing plants, promoting a high level of coordination among beekeepers—many of whom operate at a small scale within a fragmented industry structure. Manuka honey from New Zealand typically fetches a 30-40% price premium over lower-grade varieties, reflecting its well-established reputation.

Pricing Dynamics of the Manuka Honey Market

The Manuka honey market demonstrates robust growth trajectories. This growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness of health benefits and the rising demand for natural sweeteners, particularly in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. The market's pricing structure reveals significant stratification based on UMF grades, with entry-level UMF 5+ products starting at $20/kg and premium UMF 20+ varieties commanding up to $200/kg. The industry has witnessed a 10% price increase since 2023, primarily due to supply constraints and the limited 2-6 week annual flowering period. Recent corporate performance metrics indicate some market volatility, with industry leader Comvita reporting a net loss of NZ$3.2 million in H1 2023-2024, attributed to a 12% revenue decline in key markets like China and the United States.

The regulatory landscape across major manuka honey markets continues to evolve, with the EU implementing the Omnibus package that has raised reporting thresholds for non-EU companies to €450 million in net turnover, up from €150 million. Meanwhile, the United States has strengthened its regulatory framework regarding Chinese technology and data access, while China has enhanced its data governance framework through the Cyberspace Administration of China's draft measures for cross-border data transfers. These regulatory changes significantly impact market dynamics and international trade relationships and pricing dynamics.

