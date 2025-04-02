CARMAX MARKS 21st CONSECUTIVE YEAR AS ONE OF FORTUNE MAGAZINE’S 100 BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR®

RICHMOND, Virginia, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® have named CarMax (NYSE: KMX) one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2025. This marks the 21st consecutive year that CarMax has been named to this prestigious list, which annually recognizes the best companies to work for in the country. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, ranks #69 for 2025.

“Congratulations to CarMax associates as we celebrate 21 consecutive years as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For!” said Craig Cronheim, CarMax’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “This remarkable achievement is a testament to your unwavering dedication to living our values, and taking care of each other, our customers, and communities.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is highly competitive and is the only recognition that focuses on how employees feel about their workplace. To determine the list, Great Place to Work Certified™ analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than 1.3 million U.S. employees.

“When you measure trust, you uncover the potential that exists in an organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “Employees at companies on this list have higher levels of trust in their leaders and in their organization, unlocking their creativity, passion, and resilience.”

Additional recognitions over the last year for CarMax include Fortune’s “Best Workplaces in Retail” and “Most Innovative Companies;” American Opportunity Index, “Top 100 Employer of Choice;” “PEOPLE’s “Companies that Care;” and recognition by Military Friendly as a “Military Friendly Employer.”

CarMax currently has job openings across several areas of its business. Positions range from full- to part-time, with day and evening shifts available. Some of the current open positions include roles such as auto technicians and automotive service professionals, sales, business office associates and customer specialists. Jobs are also available at CarMax’s corporate locations, including technology and data science roles. Interested candidates can visit careers.carmax.com to apply.

CarMax is proud to provide competitive pay and benefits, including:

Discounts on car purchases, which can be extended to family members – including spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children.

Immediate 401(k) eligibility with an industry-leading 6% match on eligible contributions.

Wellness benefits such as gym discounts and free access to Headspace, which provides guided meditation and mindfulness that can support overall well-being and better sleep.

Paid time off, comprehensive medical plan, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, employee stock purchase plan, and more.





About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year that ended February 29, 2024, CarMax sold approximately 770,000 used vehicles and 550,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $8 billion in receivables during fiscal 2024, adding to its more than $17 billion portfolio. CarMax has over 245 store locations, nearly 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 21 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2024 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.