IBN Engaged to Provide Real-Time Coverage of the Centri Capital Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork"), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Centri Business Consulting, LLC for the upcoming Centri Capital Conference , set to take place on April 22, 2025, at Nasdaq in New York City.

Centri Business Consulting, a highly respected accounting and advisory firm, specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, tax, CFO, and HR advisory services. The firm is dedicated to fostering connections between capital market participants, including investment bankers, private equity investors, venture capitalists, and innovative, high-growth companies.

With a network of esteemed clients and partners across eight offices, Centri Business Consulting operates at the forefront of multiple high-growth industries, including technology, life sciences, insurance, healthcare, AI, financial services, fintech, digital assets, private equity, and venture capital. The firm is well-positioned to deliver an exceptional educational and networking experience at the event.

During the conference, carefully selected companies will present to an audience of capital market participants and engage in meaningful one-on-one discussions with senior leadership from more than 50 high-growth companies. The event’s format is designed to foster collaboration, explore potential synergies, and cultivate lasting professional relationships. Attendees will also benefit from distinguished speakers, fireside chats, and interactive industry panels.

As a media sponsor, IBN will leverage its extensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the visibility and recognition of the conference across multiple digital channels. InvestorWire, one of more than 60 brands within IBN's portfolio, will play a pivotal role in syndicating content across thousands of news outlets.

"Named among the ‘Best of the Best Firms - 2024’ by Inside Public Accounting, Centri Business Consulting is widely respected for its accounting and advisory expertise across diverse industries," said Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN. "We are thrilled to partner with Centri for this exclusive conference. IBN will strategically utilize its vast network of highly cited publishers and influential social media channels to engage millions of online investors across the U.S. and beyond."

For additional information about the upcoming event visit here .

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

