AssistRx Completes Asset Acquisition from AllazoHealth, Strengthening its Advanced Tech + Talent Patient Support Services

ORLANDO, Fla., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the advanced therapy initiation and patient solutions provider, today announced it has completed an asset acquisition from AllazoHealth, a healthcare technology company driving therapy initiation, adherence and health outcomes with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalization.

“This asset acquisition is an example of our continued investment in our organization to strengthen the advanced solutions we offer to our life sciences organization clients,” said Edward Hensley, AssistRx Co-founder and Senior Executive Advisor. “With AllazoHealth assets, AssistRx further differentiates our access, affordability, adherence and engagement solutions with the latest in technology advancements — artificial intelligence — better empowering talent to focus their energies on people, not tasks.”

AllazoHealth technology enables one-to-one patient engagement that increases initiation, adherence and health outcomes while optimizing program performance, costs and efficiencies — aligning perfectly with AssistRx’s intentional integration of technology and therapy expertise to enable better results for today’s patients.

“Our vision, culture of innovation and commitment to excellence in customer delivery are very aligned with AssistRx. We knew this organization was the best fit to serve our current and future clients,” said AssistRx Chief Product Officer Bill Grambley, former AllazoHealth CEO. “With the integration of our solutions into AssistRx’s portfolio of services, we’re able to impact a wider range of patients, engage them where they are and give them the support they need, when they need it.”

The addition of AllazoHealth technology builds upon AssistRx’s robust technology stack. Proprietary Advanced eServices, such as Advanced Benefit Verification, eMedical Benefit Verification, Advanced Prior Authorization, eConsent and eEnrollment, deliver real-time, accurate patient data to accelerate patient onboarding and ensure timely access to support services. As modular solutions, these tools meet patients and healthcare providers (HCPs) where they are, whether that be through a brand’s website (Advanced Gateway), HCP portal (iAssist), the EHR (CoAssist), or other digital and traditional methods via AssistRx Patient Solutions.

