Nextensa welcomes Proximus at Tour & Taxis and acquires Proximus towers in Brussels

Real estate developer and investor Nextensa is pleased to announce that Proximus will establish its new headquarters on the Tour & Taxis site in Brussels. The deal also includes Nextensa's purchase of the current Proximus towers.

This decision is the result of a carefully organised selection process (RFP) launched at the end of last summer. In this, Nextensa emerged as the best candidate based on its vision, experience and strong focus on sustainable urban development.

A forward-looking step for both parties

Nextensa is particularly pleased to welcome Proximus at the Tour & Taxis site. Proximus' decision to locate its future headquarters at this historic yet forward-thinking location confirms the strategic importance and appeal of Tour & Taxis as a sustainable and innovative urban development.

As a leading technology and telecoms company, Proximus brings not only its expertise and digital power, but also a clear vision of social responsibility, well-being and future-oriented collaboration. These values fit seamlessly with Nextensa's ambitions and the philosophy behind the redevelopment of Tour & Taxis. The agreement with Proximus marks an important milestone for the further development of the site into a lively, mixed urban district where living, working and meeting go together in harmony.

The collaboration with Proximus was formalized through a long-term lease agreement of 15 years. In March 2027, the company will begin relocating to the Tour & Taxis site, where it will meet its initial office space needs. Proximus will gradually occupy additional spaces, such as Hôtel des Douanes and Gare Maritime, with the goal of having the entire Proximus Brussels Campus established at Tour & Taxis by the end of 2028. This will ultimately result in a total leased area of 44,000 m². The main headquarters of Proximus will be largely housed in the Treebune building and the Tour & Taxis Towers, two office buildings still to be developed in the Lake Side zone.

A shared vision of sustainability and innovation

Proximus' commitment to a green, digital and socially inclusive society aligns perfectly with Nextensa's own ESG values and sustainability principles.

The new office buildings will be among the most sustainable in Belgium, with a strong emphasis on circularity and the use of bio-based and recycled materials.

The Treebune building, designed by Danish design firm 3XN GXN, comprises 11,000 m² of office space and is characterised by its wooden construction, large south-facing terraces and winter gardens (over 1,400 m²). Treebune's ambition is to become one of the most circular buildings in Brussels. It will, like all new buildings in the portfolio, perform 10% better than the applicable NZEB (Nearly Zero Energy Building) standards.

The Tour & Taxis Towers, designed by renowned Rotterdam-based architecture firm MVRDV, comprise a total of about 57,000 m² and form a multifunctional complex consisting of an office tower (88.9m, 20 floors, for a total of 26,000 m²) and a mixed-use tower (128.7m, 36 floors), connected via a central atrium (5 floors). The towers are characterised by their modular grid, stepped form and terraces on each floor. The rational grid of the façade is dynamised by a recessed and playful infill. The greenery on the terraces, loggias and the large roof terrace on the atrium contribute to the green experience.

These new buildings contribute to a vibrant, integrated campus that accommodates diverse forms of work and communities and not only create a pleasant working environment, but also promote well-being and interaction among users.

"Proximus' choice of Tour & Taxis confirms the strength of our vision of future-oriented and people-oriented development," says Michel Van Geyte, CEO at Nextensa. "We are proud of this collaboration, which not only leads to the development of a new headquarters, but also to the integration of Proximus in the heart of a vibrant, sustainable urban district that will create a lot of additional movement throughout the site."

Acquisition of Proximus Towers at North Station strengthens Nextensa's position in Brussels

As part of this deal, Nextensa will acquire from Proximus the iconic office buildings at North Station. The purchase price of the Proximus towers, which will be renamed Bel Towers, is EUR 62.5 million, a compliant price within current market conditions. The deal also includes a profit-sharing mechanism whereby Proximus may benefit from an additional purchase price if the real estate market were to rebound significantly.

In addition, Nextensa is taking over the existing planning and environmental permit from property developer Immobel. The total takeover price of the permit is EUR 18 million. The Bel Towers with an area of around 115,000 sqm will be given a new, mixed use with space for office functions, residential units, public facilities, retail and hospitality. This strategic acquisition strengthens Nextensa's position as a key player in Brussels urban renewal and creates additional development opportunities in a central location in the capital, next to one of the country's most important railway stations.

Nextensa is a mixed property investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (43%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (15%); its total value as at 31/12/2024 was approximately € 1.2 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €428,5 M (value 31/12/2024).

