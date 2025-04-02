Haisma Heating & Cooling Recognized in Hello Comstock Park Video Magazine for Over 40 Years of Trusted Service

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. , April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haisma Heating & Cooling, a staple in the Grand Rapids area for over four decades, has been honored in the latest issue of Hello Comstock Park , a community-focused video magazine produced by Hello Nation. The feature highlights the company’s longstanding commitment to excellence in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services and celebrates its deep roots in the local community.

Founded in 1981 by Garry Haisma, Haisma Heating & Cooling has earned a reputation for reliable service, high-quality workmanship, and unwavering integrity. The feature details the company’s evolution into a leading family-owned business that continues to prioritize customer comfort and satisfaction.

The company offers a full suite of HVAC services, including installation, repair, and maintenance of furnaces, air conditioners, water heaters, and geothermal systems. Known for its exceptional customer care, Haisma Heating & Cooling holds a 4.9-star rating on Angi and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Haisma Heating & Cooling is a platinum award-winning Amana dealer and services all makes and models. The company also offers energy-efficient solutions such as geothermal units, zoning systems, and preventative maintenance plans to keep homes and businesses running efficiently all year long.

To learn more or watch the feature, visit hhcgr.com or check out the latest edition of Hello Comstock Park at hellonation.com.





About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach—blending educational content with promotional storytelling—HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Staff Writer

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af4e4207-5440-4820-adc3-b34684f1d537