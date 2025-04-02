Orange County Fire Authority Conducts Test Landing of FIREHAWK Helicopter at Orange County Global Medical Center

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) successfully conducted a test landing of one of its new FIREHAWK helicopters at Orange County Global Medical Center, a regional Level II trauma center. This milestone marks Orange County Global Medical Center as the first hospital and trauma center in Orange County to receive a Type 1 helicopter for rescue and medical transports directly on hospital property in close proximity to patient care, eliminating the need for additional ambulance transfers upon landing.

The OCFA FIREHAWK, one of two state-of-the-art multi-mission helicopters acquired by the OCFA last year, is a Sikorsky S-70i – a modified version of a Black Hawk helicopter. Designed for wildland firefighting, search-and-rescue, and emergency medical transport, this advanced aircraft enhances OCFA’s emergency response capabilities, significantly reducing transport times for critical patients and ensuring rapid access to life-saving treatment.

"This test landing represents yet another step forward in our ability to provide immediate, life-saving care to those in critical need," said Orange County Fire Authority Fire Chief Brian Fennessy. "The FIREHAWK’s ability to transport patients directly to Orange County Global Medical Center further enhances emergency medical response times and outcomes."

By integrating the FIREHAWKs into its trauma response system, Orange County Global Medical Center strengthens its commitment to providing the highest level of care to Orange County residents.

"We are proud to operate the first hospital in Orange County to accommodate direct FIREHAWK landings on hospital property," said Peter Baronoff, Managing Director of KPC Health. "This advancement aligns with our mission to deliver the fastest and most effective trauma care possible, ensuring patients receive timely, life-saving treatment without unnecessary delays."

"For years, our partnership with the Orange County Fire Authority has been a cornerstone of our mission at Orange County Global Medical Center," said Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Founder and Chairman of KPC Health. "This FIREHAWK landing is a testament to our unwavering dedication to doing everything in our power — innovating, collaborating, and pushing boundaries — to support OCFA’s heroic work in saving lives across our region."

"Through excellent coordination and collaboration between our clinical management team and OCFA leadership, we are ensuring the implementation of best practices that will minimize transport times and get patients safely to treatment as quickly as possible," said Derek Drake, CEO of Orange County Global Medical Center.

The successful test landing marks a significant advancement in emergency response capabilities in Orange County, reinforcing the commitment of both OCFA and Orange County Global Medical Center to delivering the best possible outcomes for patients in critical situations.

Photos of the landing are available for use by the media here: https://venturestrategic.box.com/s/9afym65wyvoqg5zs8acb248porce924v

About the Orange County Fire Authority

The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) is a regional fire service agency that serves nearly two million people across 23 cities and unincorporated areas of Orange County. OCFA provides fire suppression, rescue, and emergency medical services, as well as fire prevention and safety education. With a fleet of advanced helicopters, including the Firehawk, OCFA remains committed to protecting lives, property, and the environment. For more information, visit www.ocfa.org.

About Orange County Global Medical Center

Orange County Global Medical Center is a full-service, acute-care hospital and Level II trauma center providing high-quality medical care to the region. With a long-standing commitment to excellence, the hospital offers comprehensive emergency services, advanced surgical care, and specialized treatment programs. As part of its mission, Orange County Global Medical Center continues to pioneer advancements in trauma and emergency medicine. Orange County Global Medical Center is part of the KPC Health system of hospitals. For more information, visit: www.orangecountyglobalmedicalcenter.com.

Media Contacts:

Orange County Fire Authority

Sophia Champieux, 714-573-6752, SophiaChampieux@ocfa.org

Orange County Global Medical Center

Jeff Corless, 714-676-8878, jeff@venturestrategic.com