Mountain America Names Kelly Albiston as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

SANDY, Utah, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently named Kelly Albiston as its new executive vice president and chief technology officer. In this role, Albiston will lead Mountain America’s digital innovation and technology strategy, ensuring members continue receiving best-in-class banking experiences. Albiston brings extensive expertise in digital transformation, software development, and financial technology.

“Kelly’s wealth of experience in leading the technology teams and promoting digital transformation makes him the right match for this position,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer of Mountain America. “His leadership and vision will play a key role in advancing our digital strategy, ensuring we continue delivering innovative solutions that empower our members.”

Previously, he served as senior vice president of digital solutions and chief technology officer at Mountain America, where he spearheaded digital product development, enhanced member experiences, and led a global team of technology professionals. His leadership extended across multiple interaction points, including retail branches, online platforms, mobile applications, and digital communication channels.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve in this new capacity,” Albiston said. “Mountain America’s commitment to innovation is matched only by its dedication to people—both members and employees. I’m excited to help lead our technology strategy in a way that honors that culture, supports our teams, and keeps our members at the center of everything we do.”

Before his 11-year tenure at Mountain America, Albiston cofounded Orbit Medical, a national leader in the medical equipment industry, where he served as chief information officer and, later, the chief financial officer. He has also contributed his expertise to several fintech advisory boards and Utah’s BoomStartup incubator.

