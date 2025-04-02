Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

2 April 2025 at 22:45 EEST



Nokia completes the share buyback program launched in November 2024



Espoo, Finland – Nokia Corporation ("Nokia" or the "Company") has now completed the share buyback program announced on 22 November 2024 the purpose of which was to offset the dilutive effect of the Infinera acquisition. Between 25 November 2024 and 2 April 2025, Nokia repurchased 150,000,000 of its own shares (FI0009000681) at an average price per share of approximately EUR 4.69.



Nokia expects to cancel the acquired shares in April 2025.



The repurchases under the share buyback program reduced the Company’s unrestricted equity by approximately EUR 703 million. Nokia Corporation now holds a total of 220,509,131 treasury shares.



The repurchases were executed otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of Nokia's shareholders (directed repurchases) through public trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki and selected multilateral trading facilities.



