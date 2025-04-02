CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

 | Source: CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Houston, TX, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Date: April 24, 2025

 

Time:  7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

 

Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/

 

Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call"

 

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve approximately 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. As of December 31, 2024, the company owned approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com. 

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                CenterPoint Advisory
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data