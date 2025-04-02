America’s VetDogs Supports Introduction of the Service Dogs Assisting Veterans Act

Washington, DC, and Smithtown, NY, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs, a leading national nonprofit provider of service dogs to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, today joined Congressman Morgan Luttrell (R-TX), Chairman of Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs (DAMA) Subcommittee on House Veterans’ Affairs Committee (HVAC), along with a bipartisan group of House members and other veteran service organizations, to introduce the Service Dogs Assisting Veterans Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This bipartisan legislation would require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to award grants to nonprofit organizations to assist with programs to provide service dogs to eligible veterans. This bill includes training for the service dog and extends the availability of this program to other veteran disabilities, such as blind, deaf, traumatic brain injuries (TBI), military sexual trauma, paralysis, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Upon its introduction, the legislation has been cosponsored by Representatives Morgan McGarvey (D-KY; Co-Lead), Vern Buchanan (R-FL), Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), Eleanor Norton Holmes (D-DC), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Don Davis (D-NC), David Valadao (R-CA), Greg Murphy (R-NC), Wesley Hunt (R-TX), Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-AS), John Rutherford (R-NE), Jason Crow (D-CO), Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Michael Rulli (R-OH), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Craig Goldman (R-TX), August Pfluger (R-TX), and America's VetDogs hometown representative, Nick LaLota (R-NY).

"America’s VetDogs supports the Service Dogs Assisting Veterans Act to expand access to accredited service dogs for veterans with disabilities," said John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation. "Through our work and training exceptional dogs like Sully H.W. Bush, we see their life-changing impact daily. We urge Congress to pass this vital legislation to support more veterans."

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our country, and we owe it to them to provide every possible resource to support their recovery and well-being. For many veterans, service dogs are not just companions, they are life-changing partners that provide independence, stability, and purpose,” said Congressman Luttrell. “The Service Dogs Assisting Veterans Act will ensure more veterans have access to highly trained service dogs, expanding support beyond PTSD to include those suffering from traumatic brain injuries, paralysis, military sexual trauma, and other service-related conditions. This is about giving our heroes the tools they need to thrive — not just survive —when they come home.”

View the full press conference at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nmzPz2_RRY.

About America’s VetDogs:

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras and active-duty military. In 2015, America’s VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs is accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International. Learn how to apply, volunteer, or donate at www.VetDogs.org.

Attachments