Press Release

dsm-firmenich completes shareholding increase in

Andre Pectin to 90.5%

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), April 3, 2025

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, today expanded its investment in Yantai DSM Andre Pectin Company Limited (‘Andre Pectin’), increasing its shareholding to 90.5%. Andre Pectin is a leading specialty food ingredient producer.

dsm-firmenich already held 75% of shares in Andre Pectin. Following the latest acquisition of another 15.5% of shares, dsm-firmenich increased its shareholding to 90.5%. The remaining 9.5% of the shares in Andre Pectin continue to be held by Rich Spring Holdings Limited.

Announcements to previous related transactions were made on February 4, 2019 and March 18, 2019.

Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world’s growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company with dual headquarters in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland and Maastricht, Netherlands, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

