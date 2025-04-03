DNO Releases 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

Oslo, 3 April 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today released its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts together with its Remuneration Report and Annual Statement of Reserves and Resources.

The reports are attached as downloadable files and also available on the Company's website www.dno.no.

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

