AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for March and the First Quarter of 2025

In March 2025, AS Tallink Grupp transported 322,717 passengers, which is a 21.0% decrease compared to March 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 30.1% to 20,737 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 11.9% to 47,776 units compared to the same period a year ago. The year-on-year change in the volume of passengers and vehicles transported should be evaluated taking into account the impact of Easter holidays, which in 2024 were in March.

In the first quarter of the year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 970,359 passengers, which is a 12.0% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 31.9% to 57,830 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 10.9% to 135,829 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for March 2025 and the first quarter of the year were the following:

March 2025 March 2024 Change Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change Passengers 322,717 408,761 -21.0% 970,359 1,102,738 -12.0% Finland - Sweden 72,545 102,910 -29.5% 231,424 278,944 -17.0% Estonia - Finland 217,358 263,414 -17.5% 640,075 718,522 -10.9% Estonia - Sweden 32,814 42,437 -22.7% 98,860 105,272 -6.1% Cargo Units 20,737 29,672 -30.1% 57,830 84,950 -31.9% Finland - Sweden 2,362 2,947 -19.9% 7,030 9,185 -23.5% Estonia - Finland 14,766 23,115 -36.1% 41,965 64,309 -34.7% Estonia - Sweden 3,609 3,610 0.0% 8,835 11,456 -22.9% Passenger Vehicles 47,776 54,205 -11.9% 135,829 152,436 -10.9% Finland - Sweden 1,999 3,285 -39.1% 6,947 9,056 -23.3% Estonia - Finland 43,967 48,973 -10.2% 124,311 138,043 -9.9% Estonia - Sweden 1,810 1,947 -7.0% 4,571 5,337 -14.4%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The first quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes. During the quarter, the cruise ferry Silja Serenade did not operate on the Helsinki-Stockholm route for 30 days and the cruise ferry Baltic Princess on the Turku-Stockholm route for 21 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The first quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. In January, the shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route for 3 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The first quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by cargo vessels Regal Star until 9 February 2025 after which the route was operated by passenger vessel Star I. The cargo vessel Sailor stopped operating the Paldiski-Kapellskär route on 15 January 2025. The cargo vessels Sailor and Regal Star remain in lay-up until further developments.





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Phone: +372 56157170

