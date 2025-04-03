Stolt-Nielsen Limited Announces Intention to Relaunch Share Buy-Back Programme

LONDON, April 3, 2025 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that it intends to continue the share buy-back programme announced on March 2, 2016. Under the 2016 buy-back programme, the Board of Directors had authorised the purchase of up to $30 million worth of the Company’s Common Shares, of which the Company has to date utilised $21,245,172.45, leaving $8,754,827.55 available for further purchases.

To comply with the European Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has provided the following required information: the buy-back programme will commence on April 7, 2025, and will remain in effect until the earlier of (i) the acquisition of the maximum number of shares up to the remaining consideration of $8,754,827.55 as set out above, or (ii) October 2, 2025; any share repurchases from and including April 18, 2025 are subject to the renewal of the buy-back authorisation in the Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 17, 2025. The Company cannot predict how many shares will be repurchased or the timing of any shares repurchased but does not expect that it will exceed 800,000 shares.

The purpose of the buy-back programme is to reduce the number of the Company’s outstanding shares and to return capital to the Company’s shareholders.

The Company has engaged Fearnley Securities AS (‘Fearnley’) to facilitate the buy-back programme through open market transactions on the Oslo Børs. Fearnley will execute trades independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company, subject to prior instructions provided by the Company in the mandate for the repurchase of shares. The actual timing, number and value of shares to be repurchased, if any, will depend on price and number of available shares in the market.

The Company will publicly announce information about the transactions relating to the buy-back programme no later than by the end of the seventh trading day following the date of execution of such transactions. The aggregated form will indicate the aggregated volume and the weighted average price per day and per trading venue. The information will also be posted on the Company’s website.

The programme will be executed within the limitations of the authority currently granted to the Board of Directors until April 17, 2025, as well as the authority expected to be granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on April 17, 2025.

The programme will be completed in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and article 5 of the European Market Abuse Regulation.

