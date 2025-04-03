Director/PDMR Dealings

3 APRIL 2025

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 9 January 2025, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMRDate acquiredNo. of shares acquiredPurchase price
per share (£)		Total current
shareholding
Cecilia McAnulty3 April 202525,9730.5775190,581

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCecilia McAnulty   
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusDirector (PDMR)
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNorthern 2 VCT PLC
b)LEI213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each



GB0005356430
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 		Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 9 January 2025
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

  		Price(s) £0.5775
Volume(s) 25,973
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

N/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction3 April 2025
f)Place of the transactionXLON

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

