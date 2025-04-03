Hirevue Science Team Showcases Latest Research at SIOP 2025 Annual Conference

Salt Lake City, Utah, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hirevue, the global leader in skills-based hiring, announced its latest research publications and contributions to industrial organizational psychology, data science, and talent assessment. The team presented 13 sessions at the Society for Industrial Organizational Psychology’s (SIOP) Annual Conference as a part of the company’s ongoing commitment to evidence-based product development.

“HireVue’s participation in SIOP 2025 reflects our ongoing commitment to building evidence-based products that truly measure and validate skills,” said Dr. Mike Hudy, Chief Scientist at HireVue. “Resumes have never been strong predictors of job success—and now that generative AI is writing many of them, they’re even less reliable. Our team’s deep expertise in selection science and skill validation sets us apart, especially in a market crowded with unproven claims.”

Of the company’s many research specialties, this year’s sessions focused on optimizing decision-making, measuring impact and proving ROI, and ensuring the integrity of assessments in an increasingly digital and automated landscape. A selection of sessions includes:

From Data to Decisions: Demonstrating ROI Through Impact Evaluation

Multi-Objective Optimization 6.0: Challenges and Opportunities for HR Analytics

Safeguarding Assessments in the Era of Generative Artificial Intelligence

SIOP Community Research Forum on AI & Selection

Criterion Validation in the Digital Age: Perspectives on Hiring System Design

Turnover Research Research Featured in Harvard Business Review

In addition to their regularly scheduled academic conferences, Hirevue’s Science Team is committed to ongoing contributions in their respective fields. The team’s latest publication, “After Shocks: The Effects of Internal Sourcing on Voluntary Turnover,” was published in the pre-eminent Journal of Applied Psychology. The authors explored what is referred to as the “employability paradox,” wherein promotions simultaneously demonstrate loyalty to employees and make them more likely to receive and leave for new opportunities.

Using data from 11,072 restaurant managers and an experimental study, researchers tested the paradox in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Resignation. The findings indicate that internally promoted employees felt less employment threat and more organizational support, making them less likely to leave when job opportunities increased. The findings were recently featured in Harvard Business Review.

To learn more about Hirevue’s Science Team and the research contributions to their respective fields, visit: https://www.hirevue.com/our-science

