Flock Safety Announces Flock 911 for Aerodome, Enabling Instant Drone Launch from Incoming 911 Calls for the First Time Ever

Atlanta, GA, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, has announced that Flock Aerodome™ Drone As First Responder (DFR) will now include Flock911 and its live access to 911 transcription and location data at no additional cost. Together, Flock Aerodome and Flock911 allow DFR pilots to fly a drone to emergency scenes or crime incidents before the call is even completed, significantly reducing response times.

When a 911 call is placed, emergency services are often unaware until the call is manually entered into the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system — a process that can take minutes, delaying response when every second counts. Flock911 for Aerodome, powered by Prepared , allows first responders to bridge the 911 information gap by streaming live 911 transcription in real-time.

Paired with Flock Aerodome DFR, a fully automated air support system with an average response time of 86 seconds, a DFR pilot could have a drone on-scene at an emergency before the dispatch operator even finishes entering the call into CAD. This is the first working integration allowing a drone to deploy based on an active 911 call, without waiting for dispatch input.

“As a former first responder myself, I know from experience that every single second counts in an emergency. Agencies that use Flock Aerodome will now be able to respond to live 911 calls prior to even being dispatched to them, thanks to this first-ever direct integration of DFR and a 911 call response system,” said Rahul Sidhu, VP of Aviation at Flock Safety.

"The integration of our Real-Time Crime Center, DFR, and Flock911 capabilities has transformed how we protect and serve our community. These cutting-edge tools allow our officers to respond faster, make more informed decisions, and enhance public safety like never before,” said Dunwoody Police Chief Mike Carlson. “With real-time intelligence and aerial support, we can proactively address threats, improve situational awareness, and ensure a safer environment for everyone. This technology isn't just about solving crime-it's about preventing it and keeping our community secure."

Flock Safety technology is in use in more than 5,000 communities across the country, and the company works with over 4,800 police departments.

