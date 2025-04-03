Cycurion Announces Industry Veteran Kevin O’Brien Joins Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces that industry veteran Kevin O’Brien has joined its Board of Directors, effective from the close of the Company’s recent de-SPAC transaction.

Kevin O’Brien brings more than 25 years of experience in the commercialization of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Analytics, including three rounds as a top C-Suite executive and CEO. In his roles, he has designed, overseen, and implemented products that provide more timely, unbiased, and normalized actionable insights from public and anonymized sensors and data sets in sectors such as financial services, technology, business services, and national security. Kevin leverages his financial technology expertise and tradecraft to commercialize category-defining products and services focused on the unmet needs of information intensive enterprises, networks, and exchanges across the globe. He has also overseen each firm’s sales efforts, putting them on positive revenue growth trajectories, as well as having led multiple rounds of financings with strategic and financial investors for a total of more than $200 million. In addition, Mr. O’Brien has also been the force behind developing marketable AI models, indices, and tradable securities, consistently appearing in the media to explain his verifiable economic and security insights that give business and national security professionals real-time informational advantages.

“Cycurion has emerged as a leading cybersecurity provider,” commented Kevin O’Brien. “In particular, the recently announced groundbreaking AI-powered ARx Security Platform has the potential to revolutionize the cybersecurity market. I am delighted to have recently become a member of the Board of Directors, and I believe my decades of experience in the industry will help contribute to long-term growth and increasing Cycurion’s stockholder value.”

Mr. O’Brien is currently the President of Chainalysis Government Solutions (CGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chainalysis, Inc. and a leading provider of advanced blockchain analytics, software and solutions to financial services and government institutions across the globe. Prior to Chainalysis, Mr. O’Brien was the CEO of Orbital Insight, Inc., an industry defining geospatial software and analytics company that spearheaded the development and commercialization of advanced AI, Computer Vision, and Machine Learning technologies to deliver real time intelligence and insights to major commercial and government clients. Before joining Orbital Insight, he held executive positions at FactSet Research Systems, Inc., Revere Data, LLC, Gradience, Inc., and Reuters Group PLC.

Kevin originally trained as a software engineer working in the aerospace, electronics and systems integration industries. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management Information Systems from James Madison University, and an MBA in Innovation, Strategy and Information Technology from the EDHEC Business School in Nice, France. Mr. O’Brien holds dual nationality in the US and EU, has lived and worked in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, and conducted business throughout Asia and the Middle East.

“Kevin’s deep experience in innovation, commercialization and corporate leadership make him a valued member of our Board,” said Kevin Kelly, Cycurion CEO. “Hise accomplishments as an executive in the IT cybersecurity field with extensive experience in both the private sector and governmental organizations and considerable expertise will be extremely valuable as we execute our growth strategies to capitalize on the rapidly growing global demand for cybersecurity solutions.”

About Cycurion

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.

Forward looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.

Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-4, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in that filing with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

