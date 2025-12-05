Cycurion, Inc. Announces Closing of $6.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules with a Single Institutional Investor

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (“Cycurion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYCU), a publicly traded leader in technology and staffing solutions for the public sector, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 1,657,460 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 3,314,920 shares of common stock at an effective combined price of $3.62 per share and common warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.62 per share, will be exercisable immediately following receipt of shareholder approval and expire five years from the initial exercise date.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

Seward & Kissel LLP served as legal counsel to the Company and Sullivan & Worcester LLP served as legal counsel to A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners in the offering.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities is being made in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder, and applicable state securities laws, and the securities have not been and will not initially be registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. Pursuant to the terms of the securities purchase agreement entered into with the investor, the Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) covering the resale of the shares of common stock and shares of common stock underlying common warrants sold in the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Cycurion, Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future. More info: www.cycurion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, the acceleration of the Company’s inorganic growth strategy, and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Cycurion and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the outcomes of the Company’s investigations, any potential legal proceedings, or the future performance of the Company’s stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Cycurion with the SEC. Cycurion anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Cycurion assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Cycurion’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Cycurion Investor Relations:

(888) 341-6680

investors@cycurion.com

Cycurion Media Relations:

(888) 341-6680

media@cycurion.com