Vantive Chief Strategy Officer Joins Labviva Board

BOSTON, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labviva , the leading AI procurement platform for life sciences, today announced the appointment of Ben Daverman to its Board of Directors. Daverman brings decades of expertise in corporate strategy, healthcare investment, and business development to his role, strengthening Labviva's plans for global expansion and amplifying its commitment to accelerating the pace of scientific research and innovation.

Daverman joins the Labviva board with 25 years of healthcare investment and transaction experience, including 16 years at the private equity firm GTCR, where he was a partner and co-led the healthcare group. He currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Vantive, formerly the Baxter Kidney Care segment, where he leads strategic initiatives, investment opportunities, and partnerships that drive long-term value and growth for their stakeholders. He also oversees Mergers & Acquisitions strategies and execution, including portfolio management and divestitures.

“Labviva is entering a critical growth phase, and I’m delighted to be able to offer strategies to guide its path forward,” said Ben Daverman . “This company is positioned to transform life sciences at scale, contributing mass value and efficiency to global biotech and pharmaceutical companies. I look forward to working alongside Labviva’s management leadership and Board members to support its continued innovation.”

Daverman’s extensive background includes roles at Alta Partners, a biopharma and medical technologies-focused venture capital firm, and JPMorgan’s investment banking division. The Chicago-based executive holds a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University and two master’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, including an MBA from the Wharton School and a biotechnology degree from the School of Applied Sciences & Engineering.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben to our Board of Directors,” said Siamak Baharloo , Co-Founder and CEO of Labviva. “His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and scale operations and to deliver on our promise of bringing the transformative efficiencies of AI procurement to life science organizations worldwide.”

About Labviva

Labviva connects researchers with suppliers of reagents, chemicals, consumables, and instrumentation in an intuitive, user-friendly platform that supports the priorities of scientists while staying compliant with purchasing rules. Suppliers can easily manage the content of their products, and products are mapped into scientific applications, techniques and protocols. To learn more about how Labviva accelerates the science of life, visit us at www.labviva.com.

