Stargaze Strengthens Veteran Advisory Team to Accelerate Next-Generation Talent Discovery Platform

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (“Stargaze” or the “Company”) (OTC: STGZ), a content creation and social platform designed to redefine talent discovery, today announced the addition of three distinguished advisors whose expertise will play a pivotal role in accelerating the platform’s evolution. Their combined knowledge and industry insights will help guide Stargaze as it prepares to relaunch its reimagined app in late spring/early summer 2025.

The new advisors will join Stargaze’s previously announced advisory team, bringing decades of entertainment, media, and business expertise to ensure Stargaze continues to lead the way in discovering and empowering emerging talent.

Advisory Board

Arthur Samuel Joseph, M.A., Advisor – Joseph is the founder and chairman of the Vocal Awareness Institute, a globally recognized authority on the human voice with a mission to "Change the World through Voice." With more than six decades of global teaching experience, his diverse client list includes world-class athletes (including 32 Pro Football Hall of Famers and NBA first-ballot Hall of Famers); motivational speakers such as Tony Robbins; renowned actors such as Angelina Jolie, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, two James Bond actors (Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery); and singers from both stage and screen. He worked on the movie Annie and its cast album and served as a vocal coach for Broadway and West End productions including “A Chorus Line,” “Agnes of God,” “Cats,” and “Les Misérables.” A former faculty member at the University of Southern California School of Theatre, Joseph has been a visiting artist at both Yale and George Washington University. He also served as a visiting professor in New York University’s graduate extension program. Additionally, Joseph created the first vocal training program for broadcasters when he joined the faculty at the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, and has collaborated with CBS Sports, ESPN, and FOX.



Originally launched as Scenebot Stage in 2016, the platform, now known as Stargaze, aims to create a more transparent and accessible pathway for aspiring entertainers to break into film, television, stage, and music. To date, Stargaze has facilitated nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs by connecting emerging talent with industry professionals.

The refreshed app, developed in collaboration with Big Human—the agency behind Vine and other successful platforms—will introduce innovative features designed to amplify exposure and strengthen industry connections for emerging talent.

For more information about Stargaze, visit www.stargazestage.com.

About Stargaze

Stargaze is a next-generation content creation and social platform revolutionizing talent discovery. Originally launched in 2016 as Scenebot Stage, Stargaze bridges the gap between aspiring entertainers, industry professionals, and new audiences, offering a transparent and accessible path to break into entertainment. With nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs across film, television, stage, and music, the platform is a proven launchpad for emerging talent. As technology reshapes how entertainment is created and consumed, Stargaze is poised to lead the way with the anticipated full relaunch of its app in late spring/early summer 2025. The revamped platform will feature new tools designed to help creators turn their passions into real opportunities. Stargaze aims to redefine how talent is discovered and supported in today’s digital-first landscape. For more information, visit www.stargazestage.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949.574.3860

STGZ@gateway-grp.com

