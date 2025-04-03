Carahsoft and More Than 25 Solution Partners Showcase Range of AI, Machine Learning and Cybersecurity Solutions at Sea-Air-Space 2025 in National Harbor, MD on April 7-9

RESTON, Va., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 25 of its technology partners at Sea-Air-Space (SAS) 2025, the largest global maritime expo in North America. Hosted by The Navy League, military leaders, industry experts and innovators will convene on April 7-9, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, to share insights, discuss meaningful solutions and showcase the latest advancements in defense technology.

LEARN:

Under the theme, “From Seabed to Space,” this year’s exposition explores the entire spectrum of maritime defense operations. The three-day conference delivers essential insights into current defense industry developments and future of military strategies through expert-led keynotes, breakout sessions, presentations and more. Attendees will engage with more than 400 leading industry leading organizations, from innovative startups to global Fortune 500 companies, all demonstrating significant contributions to maritime defense advancement.

Leadership Expert and #1 New York Times Bestselling Author John C Maxwell will deliver the featured keynote address at the High-Road Leadership Luncheon on Wednesday, April 9th, at 11:30 am, offering valuable perspectives on effective leadership in the defense sector.

Additional Keynote Speakers include Gen. Eric Smith, USMC, Commandant at United States Marine Corps and Gen. Randall Reed, USAF, 15th Commander, U.S. Transportation Command at United States Air Force.

SAS 2025 enhances professional development through a comprehensive career fair connecting candidates with defense industry opportunities. The public STEM Expo is designed to inspire the next generation of innovators, and features an awards ceremony recognizing distinguished contributors to Sea Services. The event will also provide a unique opportunity for small businesses to showcase their solutions and pitch to a panel of industry and military leaders, fostering innovation and collaboration within the defense sector.

ATTEND:

Monday-Wednesday, April 7-9, 2025

Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

201 Waterfront St

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 25 of its partners will showcase a full range of Cybersecurity and AI and Machine Learning innovations. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #425 to view partner demos and connect with Carahsoft partners throughout the show floor.

Govini will also have a designated booth within the Carahsoft Booth.

Carahsoft Partners Demo Schedule:

Day 1: Monday, April 7:

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Kiosk 1: Bastille

Kiosk 2: Project Hosts

Kiosk 3: Primer

Kiosk 4: Delinea

Kiosk 5: Latent AI

Kiosk 6: Invicti

Kiosk 7: Quantum

Kiosk 8: Quokka

Kiosk 9: Everfox

Kiosk 10: Semperis

Kiosk 11: Icertis

Kiosk 12: Zscaler

Kiosk 13: Wasabi

Kiosk 14: iOra Day 2: Tuesday, April 8:

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Kiosk 1: Trimble

Kiosk 2: Project Hosts

Kiosk 3: Primer

Kiosk 4: Waterfall

Kiosk 5: Latent AI

Kiosk 6: Invicti

Kiosk 7: Domino

Kiosk 8: FedStack

Kiosk 9: Everfox

Kiosk 10: C3AI

Kiosk 11: Vector Solutions

Kiosk 12: Synack

Kiosk 13: Scality

Kiosk 14: Keeper Security Day 3: Wednesday,

April 9: 8:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Kiosk 1: Kong

Kiosk 2: Semperis

Kiosk 3: Primer

Kiosk 8: Unstructured

Kiosk 9: Everfox

Kiosk 10: C3AI

Additional Carahsoft Partners Participating at SAS 2025:

Altair (#2916)





BlueHalo (#1401)





Dataminr (#846) Decision Lens (#657)





Dell Technologies (#1501)





Snowflake (#3310)

To view the entire floor plan, click here.

Francis Rose with FedGovToday will be in Carahsoft’s booth #425 conducting interviews with Government and industry thought leaders throughout the event. Carahsoft’s booth will also have designated meeting spaces, providing a space for partners to meet during the event. For more information, reach out to SeaAirSpace@carahsoft.com.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Carahsoft is hosting a networking reception from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8th at Tom’s Watch Bar in Oxon Hill, Md. Individuals interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP, and must be wearing their Sea-Air-Space badge to gain entry.

Tom’s Watch Bar

200 American Way

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Directions

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft’s Sea-Air-Space Event page, or schedule a meeting here. For additional information, reach out to alexander.keiningham@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

