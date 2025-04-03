Beast Mode Activated: JLab Unveils New Collaboration with MrBeast on Gaming Headset

Carlsbad, California, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab , a leading personal technology and audio brand, is partnering with MrBeast to bring a new face to the JLab x MrBeast Wired Gaming Headset. Blending JLab’s expertise in audio innovation and MrBeast’s gaming legacy, this headset delivers mind-blowing value and next level performance to the gaming experience. This special edition JLab Gaming x MrBeast headset is available in-store and online at Walmart.

A Visionary Collaboration

This iconic collaboration debuts the MrBeast x JLab electric blue design to uplevel any build’s look and combines JLab’s cutting-edge technology and thunderous audio with MrBeast’s dynamic energy. The product brings MrBeast’s iconic identity to life, featuring translucent earcups adorned with a JLab x MrBeast logos, and accents on the 3.5mm cable and volume controls in the signature blue color that fans of MrBeast and JLab know and love.

“We’re excited to team up with JLab on this epic gaming headset,” said Bryan Waddell, Vice President of Marketing and Interim CMO at Feastables. “It’s not just about the look – this collaboration delivers killer audio performance that gamers will love. We can’t wait for our fans to get their hands on it and experience what we’ve created together.”

Next-Level Audio, Effortless Communication, and Ultimate Comfort

The JLab x MrBeast Wired Headset delivers beast-level features to users looking to immerse themselves within their virtual worlds:

Ultimate Sound-Isolation: Spatial audio support enhances the immersive gaming experience that users crave with 50mm drivers, framed by a sound-isolating inner shell.

Spatial audio support enhances the immersive gaming experience that users crave with 50mm drivers, framed by a sound-isolating inner shell. Mic’d Up: For legendary communication during streaming and team chat, the headset features a TeamSpeak Certified mic with flip-to-mute functionality and unreal noise elimination.

For legendary communication during streaming and team chat, the headset features a TeamSpeak Certified mic with flip-to-mute functionality and unreal noise elimination. Designed for Long-time Play: Built for ultimate gaming comfort, the Cloud Foam ear cushions and super-wide adjustable headband, ensure it is ideal for marathon gaming sessions.

“This headset is a testament to what can be achieved when two visionary forces come together, blending MrBeast’s gaming legacy with our innovative technology to enhance the gaming experience,” said Win Cramer, CEO of JLab. “Together, we’re excited to continue our journey into this new audience with MrBeast and can't wait to watch gamers enjoy this unique blend of style, performance, and value.”

JLab x MrBeast Wired Headset Features Include:

Microphone: TeamSpeak Certified™ near-field directional condenser (-42 +/- 1 dB)

Microphone response: 100 – 10k Hz

Volume controls on right earcup

Flip-to-mute rotating boom mic

Reversible, suspended fabric headband for all-day comfort and customization

Drivers: 50mm designed dynamic drivers Neodymium Magnet, 20-20kHz, 32 Ω

100 – 10 kHz frequency response

Output: 102 +/- 3 dB

Input: 3.5mm aux-in

Weight: 250 grams

Lifetime (wired product)

Unleash Your Gaming Style, Exclusively at Walmart

The JLab Gaming x MrBeast headset is equipped with a 5' cord and 3.5mm aux-in for compatibility with multiple platforms, including PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

This special-edition JLab Gaming x MrBeast headset is now available in Walmart Stores and at Walmart.com for $29.99.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005. For more information, visit www.jlab.com .

About MrBeast

MrBeast, founded and led by YouTube creator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, is a global entertainment powerhouse known for its groundbreaking content, viral challenges, and large-scale philanthropic initiatives. With over 351 million subscribers, MrBeast became the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world in June 2024, generating more than 2 billion monthly views. Donaldson has been recognized as the #1 creator on Forbes' Top Creators List (2023) and was featured on both the TIME 100 and the inaugural TIME100 Climate List. In 2022, he launched Feastables, a snack brand that quickly became one of the fastest-growing CPG companies in history. Committed to social impact, Donaldson has spearheaded major fundraising initiatives, including #TeamTrees, which raised over $23 million to plant 23 million trees, and #TeamSeas, which removed 30 million pounds of plastic from oceans, rivers, and beaches. In 2020, he established Beast Philanthropy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to charitable projects worldwide, from providing over 20 million free meals to building homes, wells, and infrastructure for communities in need.

