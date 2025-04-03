Hapbee Announces Partnership with Gharieni Group To License and Distribute Hapbee’s Wellness Technology in Europe and The Middle East

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF), the leader in bio-streaming wellness technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Gharieni Group, a leading international manufacturer of premium-quality spa tables, treatment beds and equipment. Under the terms of the agreement, Gharieni becomes the exclusive distributor of Hapbee's Enterprise Solutions for Spa and Wellness across Europe and the Middle East.

As global wellness continues its rapid expansion—now valued at over USD $5 trillion—hospitality operators are seeking turnkey solutions that deliver improved guest experiences and new revenue streams. This partnership directly responds to this demand, enabling properties to implement scalable, tech-forward wellness offerings with minimal friction.

Gharieni's deep market penetration and strong brand equity in Europe and the Middle East position them as an ideal partner to scale Hapbee's distribution in key luxury wellness markets. With a 30+ year legacy of innovation, Gharieni is globally recognized for redefining treatment experiences through state-of-the-art spa and wellness treatment beds, loungers, and integrative technologies.

This collaboration enables the seamless integration of Hapbee's bio-streaming technology into Gharieni's premium spa beds, tables and loungers, as well as the option to retrofit existing equipment through Hapbee's Mattress Toppers and Sleep Pads.

“This alliance significantly strengthens our commercial capabilities in Europe and the Middle East,” said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. “By embedding our technology into Gharieni's globally recognized equipment, we can better serve the increasing demand for integrated wellness solutions from both guests and operators.”

For Gharieni, the partnership expands their offering into digital wellness, reinforcing their leadership as a solutions provider at the convergence of hospitality and wellness technology.

“Wellness is a core pillar of guest experience,” said Sammy Gharieni, Founder & CEO of Gharieni Group. “Our partnership with Hapbee introduces a novel layer of personalization and functionality to our equipment, making it easier for operators to address evolving market demands.”

Importantly, the agreement also opens significant new revenue opportunities for hospitality operators. In addition to in-spa and in-room applications for enhanced relation and optimized sleep, properties will be able to leverage Hapbee’s retail program, offering consumer versions of the technology for at-home use. This enables continuous engagement with guests beyond their stay, while contributing to the property's bottom line by converting consumer trial on property in retail sales and profits.

Hapbee will be featured alongside Gharieni at upcoming Spa, Wellness and Hospitality exhibitions where industry stakeholders can experience the integrated solution firsthand.

The Company agreed to the settlement of an aggregate of license fees owed Emulate Therapeutics Inc. in the sum of Four Hundred Eighty-Nine Thousand Three Hundred Eighty Eight Dollars USD ($489,388.00 USD) for the issuance of Ten Million Five Hundred Thousand (10,500,000) subordinate voting shares of Hapbee.

About Gharieni Group

Gharieni Group is a global leader in premium spa and wellness technologies and medical treatment equipment, serving luxury hotels, spas, and wellness centers in over 120 countries. Recognized for its precision engineering and forward-thinking design, Gharieni continues to shape the future of wellness infrastructure.

www.gharienigroup.com

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc.

Hapbee (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) is a leading provider of bio-streaming wellness technology. Designed to help users improve focus, relaxation, and sleep without ingesting substances, Hapbee's technology is used in hospitality, fitness, and personal wellness applications globally. Hapbee is available for consumer purchase at Hapbee.com and Target.com.

For further information contact: Andrea Hamilton

T: 1 888-841-7086

W: www.hapbee.com

Andrea@TheoryComm.com

