Azure Printed Homes Launches ‘From Ashes to Action’ Meetings in California; Releases New Recovery Guide

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its continuing efforts to support homeowners impacted by the Eaton and Pasadena fires in L.A., Azure Printed Homes, an award-winning pioneer in sustainable construction, will be hosting its first “From Ashes to Action” meetings this weekend in Pasadena on Saturday, April 5, and in Santa Monica on Sunday, April 6.

In these meetings, Azure will provide immediate, actionable support for the more than 16,000 California homeowners recovering from the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. The first two meetings are as follows:

Saturday, April 5 | 11 AM - 1 PM

Pasadena Hilton – For those impacted by the Eaton wildfire

RSVP: https://lu.ma/ex7svgrz

Sunday, April 6 | 11 AM - 1 PM

Hawk Media, 2415 Michigan Ave, Santa Monica, CA – For those affected by the Palisades wildfire

RSVP: https://lu.ma/6vwab5tu

Additionally, Azure co-founder Gene Eidelman has written a new book, “From Ashes to Action: A Survivor’s Guide to Rebuilding After Wildfire,” which is now available on Kindle. The book launch coincides with the community meetings. This step-by-step guide helps homeowners, contractors and architects navigate the rebuilding process. All proceeds from the book will be dedicated to support for the LA fire victims. Readers can obtain their book copies here.

“As residents and homebuilders in California, we were keenly involved the issues of wildfire recovery following the Woolsey fire in Malibu in 2018,” said Eidelman. “Since then, we’ve redoubled our efforts to learn and to develop construction methodologies to make home construction and rebuilding as resilient, fast and cost efficient as possible to the dangers of fire and other weather-related catastrophe.”

“It is our personal and professional mission to do all within our power to share this knowledge and to provide our support to as many as possible of the people in California (and elsewhere) that are being currently affected. These community meetings are an important step in our ongoing efforts to make our homes and dwellings increasingly more protected from the risks and dangers of fires.”

About Azure Printed Homes

Azure Printed Homes is a leader in 3D-printing backyard studios, ADUs, glamping units and homes, dedicated to creating a more affordable and sustainable world. With three state-of-the-art 3D printing robots in its California factory and in a new Colorado factory opening in 2025, Azure Printed Homes leads the global industry in high- speed production, pioneering a new era of construction excellence. Customers can design their homes through the company's online configurator, and Azure Printed Homes will print prefabricate and deliver them anywhere in the US within one to four weeks, offering future-focused living spaces that enrich lives and invest in the planet's future. For more information visit www.azureprintedhomes.com.

