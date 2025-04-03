Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems Market Poised to Reach USD 227.64 Billion by 2032, Driven by The Escalating Demand for Energy-Efficient HVAC Solutions and The Integration of Smart Climate Control Technologies | SNS Insider

Austin, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the ductless heating and cooling systems market size was estimated at USD 111.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 227.64 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.29% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The ductless heating and cooling systems market is experiencing a significant surge, fueled by the rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC solutions and the adoption of smart climate control technologies. As consumers and businesses alike seek more sustainable and cost-effective methods to manage indoor climates, ductless systems offer a compelling alternative to traditional HVAC setups.

The U.S. ductless heating and cooling systems market is projected to grow from USD 34.08 billion in 2023 to USD 67.44 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 7.88%. This growth is driven by increasing energy efficiency regulations, rising demand for sustainable HVAC solutions, and technological advancements. The market is expected to witness strong adoption across residential and commercial sectors due to cost savings and ease of installation.





Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 111.15 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 227.64 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.29% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Split System (Mini Split System, Multi Split System, and VRF System), Window Air Conditioning System)

• By Application (Residential Building, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings) Key Drivers • The increasing demand for energy efficiency drives the ductless heating and cooling systems market as consumers seek cost-effective, eco-friendly solutions with advanced technology and government incentives.

Split Systems Lead the Market as Residential Adoption Surges in the Ductless Heating and Cooling Industry

By Type: The split system segment dominated the market in 2023, holding a substantial share of over 62%. The reason is that split systems are nowadays superior in various aspects relative to traditional HVAC systems, such as better energy efficiency, lower cost, and easier installation. Compared to traditional centralized systems, split systems allow for better temperature control, less energy use, and quieter operation. This versatility in installation makes them perfect for new builds as well as retrofitting into older structures. Moreover, rising awareness regarding energy conservation and the increasing adoption of smart HVAC solutions have additionally fueled the demand for split systems. Technological developments, for example, inverter technology and smart thermostats, have also played a role in their rise to popularity, as they improve performance and decrease operational costs, making them a desirable option for consumers. ​

By Application: The residential buildings segment accounted for over 52% of the market share in 2023. This considerable share can be attributed to the increasing need for energy-efficient and economical HVAC solutions among homeowners. As such, consumers are becoming increasingly more conscientious of systems that can help reduce electricity bills whilst still providing ample comfort within a home. Urbanization, along with government-inducement programs encouraging energy-efficient appliances, are other factors pushing nationwide residential usage. Trends in smart home integration and automation are encouraging an increasing number of households to invest in advanced HVAC systems. This is especially relevant for residential spaces, which are increasingly opting for split systems that run quietly and have low upkeep costs. With growing environmental consciousness, consumer preference for energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions is driving the development of innovative technologies to improve efficiency, promoting steady growth of the residential HVAC sector. ​

North America Dominates While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market in Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems

North America held a dominant market share of over 42% in 2023, driven by several key factors. The region benefits from advanced infrastructure, high consumer awareness, and a strong emphasis on energy-efficient solutions. The uptake has also been accelerating thanks to government initiatives promoting sustainable heating and cooling technologies. In addition, extreme climatic conditions in parts of the U.S. and Canada create huge demand for effective HVAC solutions. The presence of dominant industry players and constant technological developments is establishing the market leadership in the region as well. Benefits from financing schemes and rebates for efficient systems have spurred up installations in both the commercial and residential sectors, hence cementing North America as a key market for ductless heating and cooling systems. ​

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the ductless heating and cooling systems market, propelled by rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes. The global cooling market is being driven by several factors, such as rapid infrastructural growth in emerging economies like China and India, which is driving the demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions. A growing population and a growing middle class have increased consumer spending on modern HVAC systems. Additionally, government efforts to encourage the conservation of energy and the implementation of green systems have stimulated market growth. The region’s construction industry has also benefited from foreign investments and technological developments. Heating and cooling systems without ducts are likely to see a boost in demand, especially as more and more people concentrate on smart and sustainable buildings in Asia-Pacific.

