General Mobile Radio Service Market Set for Steady Growth to USD 169.57 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Demand for Reliable Short-Range Communication | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The General Mobile Radio Service Market Size was valued at USD 136.61 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 169.57 billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 2.74%.

The growing need for reliable, short-distance connectivity is fueling the market's rise. General mobile radio service radios provide licensed, high-power two-way communication and are typically utilized by small companies, emergency services, and outdoor recreation.





The U.S. general mobile radio service market size was USD 136.61 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 169.57 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.74% over the forecast period of 2026–2033. Increased outdoor recreational activities have put up the demand for reliable off-grid communication, hence driving the market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The dominance of the handheld general mobile radio service market share, holding a 68% revenue share in 2025, due to its portability and ease of use, making it ideal for personal, recreational, and emergency communication. The in-vehicle general mobile radio service segment is growing at a 3.63% CAGR due to rising usage in off-road and convoy travel, where stable, mobile communication is essential.

By Application

The recreational segment dominates with a 62% revenue share in 2025, due to widespread use in camping, hiking, and outdoor events. The off-road segment has witnessed the fastest growth at a CAGR of 4.11% due to rugged terrain and remote driving, making more people rely on sturdy two-way radios.

By End-User Type

Holding 47% of the market revenue in 2025, the government/public safety segment leads due to increased dependence on secure, immediate communication tools during emergencies and disaster response. The commercial/enterprise segment is growing at a 3.69% CAGR, driven by rising use in logistics, event management, and construction.

By Frequency of Usage

The regular/operational use segment leads with 48% revenue in 2025 due to consistent demand from users in security, logistics, and outdoor sectors who rely on general mobile radio service radios daily. The occasional/seasonal use segment is growing at 3.39% CAGR, driven by spikes in recreational and event-based activities during specific months.

Regional Insights:

North America leads the market with a 36% share in 2025, driven by high outdoor activity participation, strong consumer awareness, and well-established licensing frameworks. Broad product availability, combined with consistent demand from recreational and commercial users, has matured the regional market. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a 6.28% CAGR in 2025, fueled by rising emergency communication needs, expanding rural infrastructure, and government support for off-grid connectivity.

Increased Outdoor Recreation and Emergency Preparedness to Augment Market Expansion

The demand for general mobile radio service devices is rising due to an increase in outdoor leisure activities. Reliable two-way communication is necessary as more people go on off-grid excursions (hiking, trekking, camping, and off-roading). General mobile radio service radios have become more popular as a result of this change in lifestyle since they provide reliable voice transmission in areas with little or no cellular coverage.

Key Players:

Motorola Solutions

Midland Radio Corporation

Uniden America Corporation

Cobra Electronics Corporation

BaoFeng Tech (Baofeng)

Kenwood Corporation (JVCKenwood)

Icom Inc.

Yaesu Musen Co., Ltd.

Retevis

Wouxun Electronics

BTECH

Radioddity

TIDRADIO

Anytone

Puxing Electronics

TYT Electronics

Alinco Incorporated

SainSonic Electronics

BridgeCom Systems

Tait Communications

Recent Developments:

, Motorola Solutions expanded its GMRS handheld lineup with enhanced rugged radios featuring improved battery endurance, upgraded weatherproofing, and streamlined emergency-call programming tailored for outdoor and commercial use. In 2025, Midland introduced an upgraded series of GMRS radios for off-road and adventure users, featuring extended range, integrated GPS support, and dustproof housings designed for harsh terrain.

