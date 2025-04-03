Kueski Appoints BNPL and Payments Expert Yumi Hosaka Clark to Its Board of Directors to Support Strategic Growth

Guadalajara, Mexico, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kueski, one of the largest Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and online consumer lenders in Latin America, announced the appointment of Yumi Hosaka Clark to its Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience in leading product development, payments strategies, and scaling digital businesses, Yumi’s expertise will be key in helping Kueski continue its growth in the fintech sector.

Yumi has led global product and payments strategy at some of the most influential companies in fintech. Her leadership spans Capital One, Intuit, PayPal, and multiple high-growth startups, with a consistent focus on building innovative, user-centered financial products. At Visa Japan, she led the company’s card and processing product portfolio. She was also instrumental in scaling Paidy, Japan’s top BNPL provider.

“I’m excited to join Kueski’s Board and work alongside an exceptional team. The company’s innovative approach to financial inclusion is something I strongly believe in, and I look forward to contributing to its growth” said Yumi Clark, Board Member at Kueski.

“There is no one better suited to join our Board than Yumi. Her global experience in payments and product leadership—particularly in the BNPL space—will be invaluable as we continue to scale. She also brings a deep commitment to inclusive, people-centered innovation, which aligns strongly with our values,” said Adalberto Flores, CEO at Kueski.

Kueski has issued over 25 million loans in Mexico, improving access to credit quickly and securely. It became the first digital platform to receive the CONDUSEF Commitment to Elderly Care badge. Additionally, Kueski was recognized in CNBC’s “World’s Top FinTech Companies” list and as one of Mexico's five most ethical companies by AMITAI.

Kueski is the leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) and online consumer credit platform in Latin America, known for its innovative financial services. Its flagship product, Kueski Pay, allows customers to make purchases and pay later, both online and in physical stores. Additionally, the company offers Kueski Cash, a personal loan product. Applying artificial intelligence, Kueski enhances access to financial services at scale. To date, the company has issued more than 25 million loans across Mexico, benefiting individuals and entrepreneurs. Notably, about 30% of Mexico's top e-commerce merchants now offer Kueski Pay as a payment option. Learn more at Kueski's website: https://www.kueskipay.com/

