Stirista, LLC and Skydeo, Inc. Resolve Trademark Dispute Through Consent Judgment

San Antonio, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirista, LLC (“Stirista”), a leader in data-driven marketing solutions, and Skydeo, Inc. (“Skydeo”) have resolved a legal dispute involving allegations of trademark infringement and related claims with the entry of a Consent Judgment in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

The lawsuit, filed by Stirista against Skydeo, centered around the unauthorized use of Stirista’s trademarked 123Push™ mark. Stirista contended that Skydeo had utilized the 123Push™ trademark on Skydeo’s website without permission and in violation of Stirista’s intellectual property rights. Stirista also claimed that Skydeo had used the 123Push™ trademark without Stirista’s authorization to sell, offer for sale, and broker sales of products.

Weeks before the trial was scheduled to occur, Skydeo agreed to resolve the matter through a Consent Judgment. As part of the judgment, Skydeo has agreed to cease any use of the 123Push™trademark and to refrain from using the trademark in any form, including on websites, in any marketing or advertising, or search engine optimization.

The Consent Judgment includes the following key terms:

Skydeo must discontinue the use of the 123Push™ or Stirista™ trademarks on its website and other platforms, including search engine optimization and marketing efforts. Skydeo and its affiliated parties are PERMANENTLY PROHIBITED from selling, offering for sale, or distributing any products under the 123Push™ trademark or any of Stirista’s trademarks. Skydeo cannot associate themselves with Stirista’s 123Push™ audiences or products.

The court also confirmed that it has retained jurisdiction over the matter to enforce the terms of the Consent Judgment and the confidential settlement agreement.

“Stirista is pleased to have reached a resolution with Skydeo, ensuring the protection of our intellectual property and upholding the integrity of our data products and brands,”

said Steve Rinaldi, CFO of Stirista. “We remain committed to protecting our trademarks and will take all necessary steps to prevent infringement and market confusion.”

Stirista continues to be the owner of U.S. Trademark Registrations for the 123Push™ and Stirista™ trademarks, and the company remains dedicated to advancing its marketing solutions and protecting its brand and products from unauthorized use.

For more information about Stirista and its services, please visit https://www.stirista.com/

Legal & Court Documents:

Stirista vs. Skydeo Complaint

Stirista vs. Skydeo Consent Judgement

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

