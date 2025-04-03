INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (“Bakkt” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BKKT). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Bakkt’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Bakkt misrepresented the stability and/or diversity of its crypto services revenue; (2) the Company failed to disclose Bakkt’s Crypto services revenue was substantially dependent on a single contract with Webull; and (3) Bakkt misrepresented its ability to maintain key client relationships.

If you bought shares of Bakkt between March 25, 2024 and March 17, 2025, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/bakkt-holdings/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 2, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com