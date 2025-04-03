QUADIENT SA: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.
In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
|As at 31 March 2025
|Total number of shares
|34,468,912
|Theoretical total number of voting rights
|34,468,912
|Net total number of voting rights
|33,711,671
For more information, please contact:
|Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24
as.jugean@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/
