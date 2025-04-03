Iveco Group establishes its Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Turin, 3rd April 2025. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces the establishment of its Euro Medium Term Note Programme (Programme) for the issuance of notes (Notes) totalling up to a maximum amount of 2 billion euros, which is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin. The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) has approved the base prospectus relating to the Programme in compliance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Notes issued under the Programme may be admitted to listing and to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin. The base prospectus for the Programme is available on Iveco Group’s website: www.ivecogroup.com.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

No securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act), as amended, or under any securities laws of any U.S. states, or any other jurisdiction of the United States. Any securities issued under the Programme may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the “Financial Promotion Order”) or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant Persons”). The notes are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such notes will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this press release or its contents.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The seven brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs 36,000 people around the world and has 19 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

