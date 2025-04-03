HealthRecon Connect Achieves ISO 22301:2019 Certification for Business Continuity Management

DALLAS, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthRecon Connect is proud to announce that it has been awarded the ISO 22301:2019 certification, an internationally recognized standard for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS). This achievement reinforces the company’s commitment to operational resilience, risk management, and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery to clients.

This certification applies to the provision of Revenue Cycle Management Services, including Payment Solution Services HRC Kollect1 from its Global Delivery Center. It also covers the management of information and business activities that support these services.

By implementing a robust business continuity framework, HealthRecon Connect ensures preparedness for unforeseen disruptions, including IT failures, natural disasters, power outages, supply chain issues, and regulatory changes.

“This certification is a testament to our commitment to delivering reliable and uninterrupted services to our clients,” said Denver Fernando, CEO at HealthRecon Connect. “By adhering to internationally recognized best practices, we strengthen our ability to mitigate risks, respond effectively to challenges, and maintain seamless business operations.”

The ISO 22301:2019 certification provides a structured approach to risk management and resilience, ensuring HealthRecon Connect has a comprehensive disaster recovery and business continuity plan in place. This gives stakeholders confidence in the company’s ability to maintain service excellence and safeguard client interests.

The certification was awarded by LL-C Group, a global certification body specializing in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services. LL-C Group comprises several sister and partner companies and is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

About HealthRecon Connect

HealthRecon Connect LLC provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to US healthcare providers. The company leverages over 30 years of deep domain expertise, machine learning, AI, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows that help improve cash flow, patient outcomes and enable peace of mind for their clients.

For more information, please write to info@healthreconconnect.com or visit www.healthreconconnect.com