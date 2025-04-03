INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH); DiCello Levitt LLP Encourages Investors with Losses to Discuss Their Options with Counsel

SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) (“Manhattan” or the “Company”) securities between October 22, 2024 and January 28, 2025 (the “Class Period”), charging the Company and certain senior executives with violations of the federal securities laws (collectively, “Defendants”).

Case Allegations

Manhattan provides software solutions designed to help its customers manage supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. The Company provides customers with its applications via the cloud and as a software-as-a-service subscription model. Manhattan also assists its customers in planning and implementing the Company’s solutions.

The Manhattan lawsuit alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. For example, Defendants repeatedly praised the Company’s services revenue growth by stating that “Manhattan’s business fundamentals are solid, and we remain confident and very optimistic about our business opportunity. While the global macro environment remains challenging, demand for our solutions is robust” and “[w]hile we continue to be appropriately cautious, I think, on the volatile macro conditions . . . we’re still very confident in achieving the high end of our RPO goals for 2024.”

However, Manhattan’s optimistic statements fell well short of reality. The truth emerged on January 28, 2025, when Manhattan published its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 and announced reduced revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the “shift in professional services work to future periods . . . and to a lesser extent, reduced customization and higher partner utilization.”

On this news, the price of Manhattan’s common stock fell by $72.26 per share, or approximately 25%, to close at $222.84 per share on January 29, 2025.

