INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS); DiCello Levitt LLP Encourages Investors with Losses to Discuss Their Options with Counsel

SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) (“Skyworks” or the “Company”) securities between July 30, 2024 and February 5, 2025 (the “Class Period”), charging the Company and certain senior executives with violations of the federal securities laws (collectively, “Defendants”).

Skyworks investors have until May 5, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Skyworks class action lawsuit.

If you purchased or acquired Skyworks securities between July 30, 2024 and February 5, 2025, and suffered substantial losses

You can also contact DiCello Levitt attorneys Brian O’Mara or Ruben Peña by calling (888) 287-9005 or emailing investors@dicellolevitt.com. Those who inquire by email are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice.

Case Allegations

Skyworks develops, manufactures, and provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, including RF switches enabling 5G new radio coverage and low latency Wi-Fi and 5G speeds for applications ranging from mobile to aerospace and defense, automotive, medical, infrastructure, and the internet.

The Skyworks lawsuit alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while minimizing risk from smartphone upgrade cycles and macroeconomic fluctuations. For example, Defendants stated throughout the Class Period that “AI is poised to ignite a transformative smartphone upgrade cycle, propelling the demand for higher levels of RF complexity. We are in the early stages of this multi-year trend and Skyworks is well positioned to capitalize on it” and “[w]e expect our mobile business to be up mid-single digits sequentially, driven by seasonal product ramps. In broad markets, we anticipate further modest sequential growth. And a return to year-over-year growth.” However, Skyworks’ optimistic statements concerning growth, earnings potential, and anticipated margins fell short of reality.

The truth emerged on February 5, 2025, when Skyworks announced the results of its first quarter fiscal year 2025 and issued guidance for its second quarter 2025. During the associated earnings call, Defendants detailed that the Company’s “mobile business [was] to decline [in the] mid- to high teens sequentially, in line with historical seasonality,” revealing that “the last couple of years have been challenging as the competitive landscape has intensified. As it relates to the upcoming phone cycle expected to be launched in the fall of 2025, the Skyworks team developed a suite of high-performance RF solutions. Despite our rich product offering, we did not get the result that we targeted. Although we were able to secure multiple sockets including several highly integrated RF modules, our content position is expected to be down 20% to 25%.”

On this news, the price of Skyworks’ common stock fell by $21.48 per share, or 24%, from $87.08 per share on February 5, 2025, to $65.60 per share on February 6, 2025.

