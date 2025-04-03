Legrand Unveils 2025-2027 Global CSR Roadmap - Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation Continues History of Positive Impact in North America

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legrand ® , a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, announced its sixth consecutive global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Roadmap , outlining aspirational goals for 2025-2027. Building on two decades of CSR progress, Legrand, North & Central America is driving positive change and reinforcing its commitment to a more sustainable and socially responsible future.

“How we work is just as important as what we work on,” said Brian DiBella, President and CEO, Legrand, North and Central America. “Our vision of ‘improving lives’ includes building a sustainable future for all. The CSR Roadmap showcases our global commitment to leading by example and driving meaningful impact across our operations and value chain. The achievements we are seeing in our region are the result of countless, dedicated team members all working together toward a common goal of improving lives.”

Below are examples of Legrand’s 2025-2027 CSR Roadmap goals, which support long-term CSR goals:

Reduce the Legrand Group’s scope 1 and 2 emissions by 10% by 2027 as compared to 2024, and reduce CO2 emissions from our supplier’s operations by an average of 30%, representing 70% of emissions related to purchased goods. Developing a More Circular Economy: By 2027, 50% of new and redesigned projects shall meet Legrand's Eco-Design index criteria, 37% of sustainable materials to be used in products manufactured by the Group, and primary plastic packaging in manufactured products to be reduced by 80% by weight.

These goals build upon Legrand’s significant achievements in recent years and position the company for success to achieve its 2030 aspirations. The company holds a “Gold” sustainability rating from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 5% of over 150,000 evaluated companies, and an “A” rating for its climate commitment from the CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Additional recent accomplishments in North America include:



Supplier Commitments: Legrand secured commitments from 139 suppliers to reduce their CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030, totaling a reduction of 157,728 kilotons of carbon emissions. This equals the electricity use of 32,870 homes in a year.

Legrand secured commitments from 139 suppliers to reduce their CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030, totaling a reduction of 157,728 kilotons of carbon emissions. This equals the electricity use of 32,870 homes in a year. Renewable Energy: 89% of corporate electricity comes from renewable sources and is part of the RE100 initiative, which pledges to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

89% of corporate electricity comes from renewable sources and is part of the RE100 initiative, which pledges to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2030. Product Transparency: Legrand published transparency documents for more than 70% of its product sales, including Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), Health Product Declarations (HPDs), and Declare Labels.

Legrand published transparency documents for more than 70% of its product sales, including Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), Health Product Declarations (HPDs), and Declare Labels. Community Engagement: Since 2014, as part of Legrand, North & Central America’s Better Communities volunteer and philanthropy program, employees have generously volunteered nearly 20,000 hours in North America. Together, Legrand and its employees have pledged more than $3 million in funding and $18 million worth of Legrand products to numerous non-profit organizations.

Since 2014, as part of Legrand, North & Central America’s Better Communities volunteer and philanthropy program, employees have generously volunteered nearly 20,000 hours in North America. Together, Legrand and its employees have pledged more than $3 million in funding and $18 million worth of Legrand products to numerous non-profit organizations. Recycled Materials: As part of its ongoing efforts to increase the amount of recycled content in its products, in 2024 Legrand's best-selling wire mesh cable tray was made from 97% recycled materials and is 100% recyclable. This product is used in data centers, commercial and industrial buildings to efficiently organize and route cables.



“We've made significant progress reducing energy use, advancing renewable energy, designing innovative products that have more recycled content, and tying employee and executive compensation to meeting CSR goals,” said Ratish Namboothiry, Vice President of Sustainability and CSR, Legrand, North & Central America. “We’re building on this momentum and continue to advance our efforts, leveraging the latest advancements in technology and innovation with a goal of integrating sustainability considerations across our products, operations, and supply chain design.”

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and data center markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings). Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/