COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FRISCO, TX, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) plans to release its first quarter 2025 results on April 30, 2025 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on May 1, 2025 to discuss the first quarter results.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe794f2ba5583499f970858176fd39094. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/99m3j47q.

A replay of the first quarter 2025 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on May 1, 2025. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/99m3j47q.

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.